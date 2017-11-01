Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Steelers notebook: JuJu Smith-Schuster earns AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 7:44 p.m.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a touchdown pass in front of the Lions' Quandre Diggs during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a touchdown pass in front of the Lions' Quandre Diggs during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
The Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster gets away from the Lions' Miles Killebrew in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at Ford Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster gets away from the Lions' Miles Killebrew in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at Ford Field.

Updated 12 hours ago

The NFL's youngest player, JuJu Smith-Schuster on Wednesday was named the AFC's best offensive player: for Week 8, anyway.

Smith-Schuster had seven receptions for 193 yards, including a team-record 97-yard touchdown reception, for the Steelers in their 20-15 victory at Detroit on Sunday night.

Smith-Schuster is the first Steelers rookie to win the award since Ben Roethlisberger in 2004. He is the third Steelers player to win a conference weekly honor over the past five weeks, joining Cam Heyward (defense, Week 4) and Le'Veon Bell (offense, Week 6).

Smith-Schuster, who turns 21 in three weeks, leads rookie wide receivers in catches (24) and he leads all rookies in receiving yards (424) and receiving touchdowns (four). Sunday's third-quarter catch-and-run was the second-longest receiving play in the NFL over the past six seasons.

A ‘work' day off

Coach Mike Tomlin gave the Steelers something of a day off Wednesday, the final scheduled practice day before a four-day break for the team's bye. The team gathered at Dave & Buster's in Homestead for what was called “a team-building event.”

“The weather was less than ideal today,” Tomlin told the team's official website. “We thought it was a good opportunity to come out and have a little bit of fun, work on the camaraderie element of the team. We realize it's a factor. You can't measure it. Togetherness is going to be an element over the second half of the year for us.”

Brown still sharpening

Antonio Brown hasn't hit his 30th birthday yet. But in his eighth season and still in his prime, Brown is beginning the era of his career where his peers are getting younger and younger.

No problem, Steelers receivers coach Richard Mann said.

“He's always sharpening his tools of his fundamentals of what he does,” Mann said of Brown, who leads the NFL with 57 catches and 835 yards. “Footwork, top of the routes, getting off the ball, stacking people. We work at that all the time in the drills, and when we don't do it, he will come and say ‘Coach, let's stack.'

“As you get older playing receiver, if you've got good fundamentals, you can maintain and still have an edge on people who might have an edge on you as far as age, and I think that's the bottom line: the technique and the fundamentals.”

McDonald, TEs improve

Eleven days before the regular season began, Tomlin's preseason evaluation of his team's tight end corps was this: “The guys haven't been consistently varsity enough for our comfort.”

Midway through the season, the unit's position coach painted a rosier picture.

“I've been impressed,” James Daniel said. “They've worked hard and done a good job, in my opinion.”

The Steelers' three tight ends have combined for 24 catches for 268 yards. Jesse James had two touchdowns in the season opener, the position group's only scores this season.

The Steelers have dressed only two tight ends for five of their eight games. Xavier Grimble was a healthy scratch once, and Vance McDonald has missed two games because of injury.

Acquired via trade just before the Steelers' preseason finale, McDonald (knee) has sat out the past 1½ games.

After an assimilation period into the offense — and a couple of dropped passes — McDonald was beginning to produce in the passing game before his injury. McDonald has three catches, including a 28- and 26-yarder, over a five-quarter span before leaving the Week 7 win against Cincinnati before halftime.

“I think he had to be here for a little while just to learn the terminology and learn everything,” Daniel said. “I think he was feeling a bit more comfortable before he got hurt. Hopefully when he comes back, he will fit right back into that mold.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.