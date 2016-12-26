Marotto eyes more in final season at Gannon

After qualifying for the national championships a season ago, a former Plum star has not gotten off to the start he was hoping for but believes he's continuing in the right direction to reach his full potential — to be named a national champion.

Gannon's redshirt senior wrestler John Marotto, who is 4-5 this season, made his first NCAA Division II National Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D. in March. Marotto, who is wrestling in the 141-pound weight class, made noise at the national champinships after he upset Wisconsin-Parkside's Pernevlon Sheppard, the fourth-ranked wrestler in the nation at his weight class, by a 5-3 decision in his opening bout.

“It was an awesome experience with just being there and seeing everything. You were able to size yourself to the competition. I think once you are there it's anyone's tournament. You can be a national champion or an All-American but you just need to be the best in those two days,” said Marotto.

“Just making it there was motivation for me all summer. I was working hard all summer and preseason. I have no plans on slowing down. I have had some bumps already but nothing I'm hanging my head over.”

Marotto started the season strong with back-to-back wins at the Findlay Open, including a 12-1 major decision over Wheeling Jesuit's Brad Kakos and a 3-1 decision over Ohio Northern Aidan Pierobob. However, Marotto has only been able to gather two more wins in his next seven matches.

Marotto, who has 43 collegiate wins including a 17-13 record last season, looks to get on track this weekend at the Midwest Classic, where he could face defending champion Darren Wynn of McKendree and runner-up Seton Hill's Joseph Allesandro.

Last year, Allesandro beat Marotto by a 10-0 major decision in the NCAA Super Regional One after Marotto defeated Allesandro, 3-2, during the PSAC championships. Marotto was pinned by Wynn in his second bout at the national championships.

“This is my point this year to show I'm still here and I'm still relevant. I'm not doing as well this year, but I'm not shaken by how my season has gone so far,” said Marotto.

After redshirting, Marotto was able to finish with a 13-15 record his redshirt freshman season with an appearance in the NCAA Division II Super Regional One.

Marotto thought he was going to be able continue to build on that the next season. Only a few months before the start of his redshirt sophomore season, Marotto was diagnosed with Lyme disease and he wasn't able to get back on the mat until January. He wrestled at 149 pounds.

“It was just a lot of waiting around. I wasn't able to get my heart rate up much. It was whatever I could do. I could only do a little bit at a time. I did a lot of working out during preseason but nothing crazy,” said Marotto.

“Mostly, what I took out of the season was the adversity part. It was a tough year because I wasn't able to do much. I came back the next season and had the best season so far.”

The 2012 Plum graduate had a 117-38 career record with the Mustangs. He was a three-time WPIAL qualifier and a county champion. His 100th varsity victory came in the championship match at the county tournament his senior season.

Marotto was very appreciative of his time at Plum under head coach Mike Supak. Marotto reflected back to his early years when he would wrestle with Cory Bonura and Dom Pietropaolo. But at Gannon, Marotto believes he has been able to take the next step.

“I think I didn't know how to cut weight right and, by the end of the year, that took a toll on me. That is something I learned here at Gannon. I learned the proper way to eat and diet and making sure I'm doing everything right,” said Marotto.

“It has helped me out through college. I came in with a chip on my shoulder. I'm still trying to reach my potential. I reached the national tournament last year and I'm still trying to reach my full potential as a national champion.”

