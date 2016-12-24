Hempfield's Harrell counting blessings at Fort Wayne

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the buzz of the lights the only background noise in between dribbles, cuts and net-splashes, Kason Harrell lets his mind wonder during solitary practice time on the wide college floor at Fort Wayne (Ind.).

Seemingly the only one in the cavernous gym, Harrell can't ignore the echoes coming from the chip on his shoulder.

“I'll be in the gym by myself and I'll think about proving the people who doubted me wrong,” Harrell said.

Don't misunderstand: Harrelll counts his blessings before his points and shot attempts.

But he knows he was passed over on his roundabout road to Division I basketball and wants his college career to be an act of defiance, and he wants the schools that ignored him to see it all.

Fort Wayne isn't the place where Harrell envisioned playing college basketball, but the sophomore guard from Hempfield is finding his way and becoming more serene — even when those seats start filling up.

“I want to work on the gift that God gave me and perfect it for him,” said Harrell, who wears his faith as openly and proudly as his familiar No. 32. “I want to make the most of the opportunity I have.”

When the two-time Tribune-Review player of the year went to AAU nationals the summer before his senior year at Hempfield, he had a scholarship offer in his back pocket and was considering taking it.

UNC-Wilmington wanted him, but ended up wanting another player more: Harrell's offer was off the table.

He had no attention from schools at home. The kid who was born in Monroeville and began calling Greensburg home in his elementary school years, wondered what he was doing wrong. He averaged 23.9 points as a junior and 25.2 as a senior at Hempfield, where he set the school scoring record at 1,905 points.

Duquesne talked to him but never offered. Pitt and Robert Morris never even flirted.

“I wasn't really hurt by it,” Harrell said of the lack of local attention. “I knew how the recruiting process worked, and I was ready for that. I prayed a lot. A lot of schools I wanted to go to didn't even talk to me. I trusted God would put me in the right situation.”

But hope resurfaced in Louisville, the site of AAU nationals.

Fort Wayne assistant Ben Botts spotted Harrell and invited him for a visit. The offer came soon after, and he accepted.

Cut to two years later, and he was starting at small forward against the No. 3-ranked Indiana Hoosiers on an unassuming November Tuesday night.

ESPN cameras were there to capture Fort Wayne's biggest upset, a 71-68 overtime victory, with Harrell contributing 13 points and three 3-pointers, one in OT.

He played a season-high 36 minutes.

A state known for its basketball was in a state of frenzy.

“That whole day went by so fast,” Harrell said. “At the first media (timeout), we're up 13-3 and we're thinking, ‘Maybe we can win this.' Our guys never backed down.

“I wish I could relive that night again.”

Harrell has started every game since the Mastodons' first-ever win over a ranked team. Fort Wayne has only played at the Division I level since 2001-02. It joined the Summit League in 2007-08.

After playing in 16 games and averaging just 4.5 minutes as a freshman, Harrell was playing 27.3 minutes through 13 games this year. He scored in double figures nine times, including 21 in a 98-58 win Austin Peay in which he shot 8-for-13 and hit four 3-pointers.

He hit 5 of 7 3-pointers, scored 17 and grabbed a season-high eight rebounds in a win over Stetson.

His 10.3 scoring average ranks fourth on the team, to go with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Mastodons (10-3).

To appreciate basketball in Indiana, Harrell first had to understand the game's meaning to the Hoosier state.

“The whole city gets excited any time an Indiana team plays,” he said. “Everyone here has a love for basketball, like people do for football back home.”

Harrell's adjustment to Division I basketball is a work in progress. Each day he takes the court is another chance to improve.

“When I got up here I realized I'm not the best player; I'm not the go-to scorer,” he said. “It's not like high school. But it's been good for me. It's made me more relentless. I am not comfortable here because I know I can get a lot better.”

And that chip is there for emphasis.

“I would like to put a few of the teams that passed me over on the schedule in the future,” Harrell said. “It would be nice to play a game or two back home.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.