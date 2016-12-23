Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Chartiers Valley grad O'Keefe playing key role at Waynesburg

Chuck Curti | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
Waynesburg Athletics
Chartiers Valley graduate Kassidy O'Keefe has started all nine games for Waynesburg, which is 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the Presidents' Athletic Conference.
Waynesburg Athletics
Kassidy O'Keefe (Chartiers Valley), a senior at Waynesburg, averages 4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

Kassidy O'Keefe's college basketball journey has been defined by adjustments.

The Chartiers Valley grad started out playing at Slippery Rock but became disenchanted with the program and transferred to Waynesburg midway through her sophomore year. She appeared in 19 games for the Yellow Jackets that season as she got accustomed to her new surroundings and new teammates.

Once fully ingrained in the program, O'Keefe was expected to see most of her time at point guard last season, but the makeup of coach Sam Jones' roster necessitated her playing frequently at the 3-spot. She responded by averaging 6.1 points and 4.2 rebounds off the bench as Waynesburg went 15-14 (11-7 in the Presidents' Athletic Conference).

Nine games into the 2016-17 season, the senior is back playing primarily her natural guard position, although she still sees time at small forward. She also is a regular starter for the first time in her college career.

“Starting doesn't really matter much to me,” said O'Keefe, one of the team captains. “As long as I get to play, I'm happy. I think being on the court at the end of the game is more important than being there at the beginning.”

With O'Keefe helping to lead the way, Waynesburg is off to a 6-3 start (3-1 PAC), but it hasn't been easy for her. She has battled lingering calf injuries, and in the Yellow Jackets' most recent game Dec. 17, she twisted her ankle.

Her scoring is down from a season ago — something she attributes at least in part to her injuries — and she said she has bouts of frustration. But she has adjusted her mindset so that she doesn't allow the lack of scoring to affect other parts of her game.

“She's playing through a lot of pain,” Jones said. “She's not as productive as she'd like to be. But she does a great job, and she's a great leader. She plays with a lot of grit and a lot of heart. She's as tough as they come.”

O'Keefe has just one double-digit scoring game this season, a 12-point effort in a loss to Bluffton. Her impact on games often has been more subtle.

In Waynesburg's conference-opening win over Bethany, she scored all five of her points in the second half — four in the fourth quarter — as the Yellow Jackets pulled out a tight 72-62 win. She also had five rebounds and no turnovers in 24 minutes.

She scored seven points and played 23 turnover-free minutes in a 64-62 win over PAC foe Grove City, sealing the outcome with a late rebound of a Wolverines miss and subsequent free throw.

She has committed just eight turnovers in nine games — one in four PAC games.

“I haven't been scoring as much as I'd like to, and I'd like to step that up,” O'Keefe said. “But I think I've been doing a really good job of handling the ball, not committing turnovers and being trusted with the ball at the end of the game.

“I'm trying to help the team in other ways, but I know down the line they will be depending on me to score more, so I hope that changes in the next few games.”

Though pleased with the team's effort, O'Keefe said the Yellow Jackets have yet to hit their stride. They open post-holiday play with games Dec. 29-30 at the Otterbein tournament, and she is hoping wins in both games will get the team off and running before hitting the meat of the PAC schedule.

Waynesburg, like everyone else in the PAC, is chasing two-time defending national champion Thomas More. The Saints are formidable again, but O'Keefe said she believes her Yellow Jackets will have a say in the conference title.

“I feel like a lot of people just expect us to bow down to Thomas More and come in second because they always win,” she said. “But I think our mindset is: Someone has to beat them sometime. Why not us?

“I honestly think that we can wind up first in the PAC by the end of the year.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

