District Colleges

Westmoreland college roundup: UPG men fall short to Behrend

Staff Reports | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 9:57 p.m.

The Pitt-Greensburg men's basketball team fell to 0-9 after an 89-45 loss to Penn State Behrend at Chambers Hall on Wednesday.

Jay Grubb had 14 points for the Bobcats.

Women's basketball

Baldwin Wallace 68, St. Vincent 48 — Taylor Boring scored 11 points off the bench, but St. Vincent (5-5) lost a nonconference contest to Baldwin Wallace (9-0). Babette Sanmartin had five points and 18 rebounds for the Bearcats, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Penn State Behrend 75, Pitt-Greensburg 53 — Kelsey Oddis had 23 points and Jenna Cole added 13 but Pitt-Greensburg (3-8) lost a nonconference game at Chambers Hall.

Oddis, who was 7 of 15 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free throw line, added 10 rebounds, and Cole had five.

Sylvia Stuart had 11 points for the Bobcats.

