Cal (Pa.) women's team dominating opponents in early going

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

All-American Cal (Pa.) point guard Miki Glenn is used to winning, but never like this.

Make that almost never.

“Not since fourth grade when we were playing on a 9-foot basket,” she said.

The Vulcans (11-0, 5-0 PSAC) are ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division II and have won their games by an average of 28.7 points.

“It's pretty amazing at the college level to be winning by that margin,” Glenn said. “That's a testament to the style we play. We play up-in-your-face aggressive defense that forces a lot of turnovers, and we turn those turnovers into points.”

Success is nothing new for Cal, which is two seasons removed from a national title and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last winter. However, even the national championship team didn't dominate like this early in the season.

“We're long and athletic,” said coach Jess Strom, a Steel Valley and Penn State product. “Our starters, other than Miki, are (at least) 5-foot-10 and long. They really get in the passing lanes. It's hard to pass against us.”

The Vulcans lead D-II with 29.1 forced turnovers per game, and they also rank among the nation's leaders with 84.5 points per game (sixth) and 14.1 steals per game (sixth).

Glenn, a 5-7 senior, has been a constant during the past three seasons. She is averaging 17.4 points this winter and ranks second in the nation with 7.3 assists per game. Her scoring average is slightly down from 2015-16, which shows how much more varied the Vulcans offense has become.

Junior forward Seairra Barrett (Central Valley) leads the team with 18.8 points per game, an increase of nearly five points from last season. The 6-foot Barrett, the reigning PSAC West Defensive Player of the Year, has added a mid-range jumper to her offensive repertoire.

“She's extremely hard to guard because you can't play off her now, and if you (play up on) her, it's really difficult to guard her off the dribble because she's so athletic and fast,” Strom said.

The trio of 6-foot junior Shatara Parsons, 5-7 sophomore reserve Abbey Sporio (Elizabeth Forward) and 6-foot senior Precious Martin average between 8.2 points and 11.4 points.

“The difference has been that the people I play with understand things a lot better, the way I want to run things,” Glenn said. “My scoring is down, but that's because I've been playing with such good players. I'm very excited the way they've been able to learn, the way they've been able to run the offense. I'm very proud of the strides my teammates have made the past couple of years.”

Perhaps the Vulcans' biggest offseason addition was getting back senior Lana Doran, who redshirted after tearing her ACL. Doran, a 5-10 guard, started for the national championship team and is averaging 10.8 points this season. More important, though, are her contributions on the other end.

“We have a lot of kids who are good on defense, but she's definitely our defensive stopper,” Strom said. “She just brings an energy and attitude.”

Cal is off until Dec. 30, when it faces its first division opponent, Edinboro (9-2, 5-0 PSAC). Conference play has consisted of only crossover games thus far, and West teams are a combined 36-9. That means tougher challenges await the Vulcans, including two matchups each against Mercyhurst (10-1, 5-0) and IUP (7-2, 5-0).

For a national power such as Cal, though, the postseason is what matters most.

“We still have our eyes on the national championship, and we'll do whatever it takes to get back there,” Barrett said. “With that in our head, it just pushes us harder in practice and in games.”

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.