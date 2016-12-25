Westmoreland Campus Clippings: Latrobe's Pletcher off to fast start at Ohio State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Not that anyone who followed his high school career would be surprised, but Luke Pletcher's transition to Division I college wrestling has been seamless.

And the Ohio State true freshman's record is spotless.

Pletcher, a Latrobe grad, improved his mark to 14-0 with a win over Alec McKenna at the Cleveland State Open, 18-6.

The 141-pounder, who won three PIAA titles before joining the fourth-ranked Buckeyes (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten) broke into the FloWrestling rankings for the first time last week, taking the No. 16 spot in his class.

Two of his wins have come via major decision and one by technical fall.

Arizona State

A pair of local redshirt freshmen, and former high school teammates, are seeing quality mat time this season for the Sun Devils (1-1). Josh Shields (FranklinRegional) is 9-2 at 157 pounds, and Josh Maruca (Franklin Regional) is 6-1 for the season at 149.

Seton Hill

Three Griffins placed at the Midwest Classic. Redshirt sophomore Joey Alessandro (Hempfield) finished second at 141 pounds, redshirt senior Ty Lydic (Latrobe) was fourth at 149 and redshirt freshman Tyler Kenney (Connellsville) took eighth at 133.

Virginia

Redshirt freshman Sam Krivus (Hempfield) is 6-2 this season competing at 149 pounds, and heavyweight Bubby Scherer (Burrell) is 2-3 as a true freshman. Another true freshman, Micky Phillippi (Derry), is 6-4 competing unattached.

Women's basketball

Charlotte

Senior guard Ciara Gregory (Jeannette) was named Conference USA Player of the Week after a career game. She scored 35 points and made seven 3-pointers, both high-water marks for her at the college level, in a 93-79 win over Davidson. She made 11 of 15 shots, including 7 of 10 from deep.

Only two other players have made seven 3s in a game in school history. Gregory has made at least six 3s four times in her career. Gregory is third on the school's all-time list for 3-pointers made with 164.

The 35 points tied the single-game scoring mark at Charlotte's Halton Arena.

Pitt-Greensburg

Junior guard Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) takes the team scoring lead into the break, but freshman forward Jenna Cole (Norwin) isn't far behind. Oddis is averaging 16.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, and Cole's averages are 15.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Bobcats (3-9, 2-3 AMCC).

Seton Hill

Sophomore forward Chrisanna Green was named PSAC West Athlete of the Week after averaging 12 points and 17 rebounds in a pair of wins over Virginia State and Salem International. She had 18 rebounds against Virginia State and 15 points and 16 rebounds against Salem International.

Green is averaging 10.3 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Griffins (8-3, 4-1).

Men's basketball

Washington & Jefferson

Junior guard Brian Graytok (Greensburg CC) is leading the Presidents in scoring at the holiday break with a 14.1 average. He has started all eight games, along with freshman guard Sean Stinelli (Penn-Trafford), who is scoring 9.3 a game.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reachhimatbbeckner@tribweb.com.