Unselfish attitude fuels hot start for Seton Hill women's basketball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Finding answers to the Seton Hill women's basketball team's hot start doesn't take long. The writing literally is on the wall.

A glance around the locker room reveals phrases spelled out in black letters: “Be Grateful” and “Be Humble.” Those words surround the players, who have embodied them with a Musketeer-like approach.

“I think the humility part is just that every day is every day,” said fourth-year coach Mark Katarski. “If you win, it doesn't mean you solved it, and if you lose that doesn't mean that you're done.”

The Griffins “all for one and one for all” attitude has transferred onto the court as Seton Hill (8-3, 4-1) is tied for second place in the PSAC West division with Clarion and riding a four-game winning streak, that includes two overtime thrillers.

Spend any length of time with Katarski, and he'll make clear there isn't just one player who defines the 2016-17 Griffins. Simply put, the Griffins as a team are greater than the sum of their parts.

It was 5-foot-8 junior guard Alex Hay's shot that beat the buzzer in Seton Hill's 70-67 overtime win over PSAC East preseason favorite Shippensburg. Hay, who ranks seventh in field goal percentage (.400) on the team, finished the game with six points but earned Katarski's trust to take the final shot.

“I think they're all (playing) what their role is and know what they're capable of,” Katarski said. “We're not a group that talks about individuals a lot either. It's not like somebody's remarkable and we're playing out or your head.”

Four days after the Shippensburg win, Seton Hill called on senior guard Mariah Wells to save the day. Her layup with 29 seconds left tied the score at 61-61 and forced overtime against Kutztown of the PSAC East. Wells, a Chartiers Valley grad, ranks third on the team in points scored (110) through 11 games.

“After the Kutztown overtime (game), in the locker room after the game one of our players said that we just play for each other,” Katarski said. “Over the course of 28 games, you're going to need a different person at different times and at different games.”

Part of the quiet confidence that pervades the Griffins' locker room comes from Katarski's belief in every player's ability to make a play when needed and fulfill their role.

During the first 11 games, Seton Hill has been through almost every situation — overtime, coming from behind and holding a lead have gone a long way toward shaping a team that not only was looking for an identity but also gain confidence by finding ways to win games.

“We've basically, through 11 games, experienced every kind of game imaginable,” Katarski said.

“I think that will serve us well. They've been an easy team to coach, and I'm humbled to be their coach.”

In mid-December, Seton Hill marched into Petersburg, Va., and ended Virginia State's eight-game win streak by dominating the Trojans from the opening tip in a 59-47 victory. Sophomore guard Chrisanna Green led the way with a game-high 18 points.

Despite the dominant performance, Green was the lone Griffins player in double figures for the game.

“One of the things that's most enjoyable about this group is the depth that we have,” Katarski said.

Katarski has plenty of depth wrapped in a blue-collar attitude.

Seton Hill has just one player who ranks in the top 10 in scoring in the PSAC in junior guard Jenna Kaufman, who is 10th in the conference with 163 points. The next two Griffins on the scoring list — Green (113) and Wells (110) — rank Nos. 31 and 34, respectively, in the PSAC.

But with 17 games remaining in the regular season, Katarski understands the lessons learned in the first half don't mean anything if the Griffins' hot start fizzles in the new year.

“Certainly the meat of our schedule is in front of us,” Katarski said. “We're going to have a nine-week sprint coming out of the break, and we've had some really remarkable experiences through these first 11 games.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.