Gateway graduate playing key role as tight end for Youngstown State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anthony Parente thought he had cost his team a shot at a national championship.

The Gateway graduate, a redshirt junior tight end on the Youngstown State football team, was whistled for a false start penalty on the Penguins' final drive of an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game Dec. 17 at No. 2 seed Eastern Washington.

“It was so loud in the stadium on that final drive,” Parente said.

Trailing 38-34, the infraction pushed YSU back to a third and 6 at the Eastern Washington 30 with less than a minute to play.

But Parente was relieved when the offense picked up the first down on the next play. He was jumping for joy four plays later as the Penguins converted the game-winning touchdown on a pass with one second left on the clock.

Final score: Youngstown State 40, Eastern Washington 38.

Now, Parente and his YSU teammates are preparing to play for the school's first national championship since 1997 in their seventh FCS title game overall.

“We had a goal from the start of the season to make the playoffs,” said Parente, who serves primarily as a blocker from his tight end spot and also sees the field on special teams.

“We've seen everyone change and come together. This feeling is unbelievable. It's hard to put it into words. It's crazy.”

Unseeded Youngstown State will face No. 4 seed James Madison in the national title game Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.

The Dukes upended top seed North Dakota State in the other national semifinal.

The Penguins started their playoff run with a home win over Samford, 38-24, and a 40-24 victory at Jacksonville State in the round of 16.

YSU upended Wofford, 30-23, in double overtime in the quarterfinals before last week's drama-filled result on the red turf at Eastern Washington.

“We had close games like that all season,” said Parente, who has played in all 15 games for the Penguins (12-3).

“We pulled out wins against some great teams. We built confidence from those wins.”

Redshirt junior tight end Kevin Rader, a Pine-Richland graduate, became an overnight college football celebrity and a legend in YSU football lore, as his one-handed touchdown catch — he pinned the ball against the defender's back on the way to the ground — with time running out completed the semifinal upset.

The officials reviewed the play and confirmed the score. The announcement sent the Penguins' sideline, including Parente, into a frenzy.

Parente said he had confidence Rader, his roommate the past two years and one of his best friends on the team, would make a play. That confidence, he said, extended to whoever's name was called on that final play.

“Our tight ends coach (Joe Ganz) said at halftime that we would have to utilize the tight ends more in the second half,” Parente said. “When the ref put his hands up signaling touchdown, we instantly ran out and pulled guys off the pile. I was so happy for Kevin. He puts in so much time in behind the scenes to be his best.

“Kevin did an interview for ESPN, and when it was over, he gave me a call and asked me how he did. He did a great job.”

With two open weekends between the semifinals and title game, Parente and his YSU teammates were able to head home last week and spend time with family and friends.

On Monday, it was back to work to begin preparation for James Madison.

“If you ask anyone on the team, they wouldn't have minded playing last week or this week with all the momentum we have,” Parente said. “But at the same time, you need a lot of preparation to be ready to face a team like James Madison. And with a long season, your body takes so many bumps. It's actually good to have a couple of weeks to rest and get ready.

“I am feeling good. I am used to not feeling 100 percent every day. Everyone has nicks and bruises at this point.”

Parente said the FCS format, with 24 teams in the field, allowed YSU the chance to make this run. In the FBS, with Alabama, Clemson, Washington and Ohio State in the four-team playoff this year, the format doesn't give any other teams the opportunity to challenge and topple the top-seeded teams.

“A lot of teams have the chance, and it's completely competitive,” Parente said. “It's great with the way we got hot. Even though we entered the playoffs unseeded, we thought we could win every game we played. Others might not have thought we could do it, but we believed in each other. We kind of have been playing with chips on our shoulders. It's helped us play at a whole new level.”

Parente came to Youngstown State in 2013 as an offensive lineman.

At 265 pounds, the coaches wanted him to bulk up to at least 280 by lifting and changing his diet.

“That didn't work out for me,” he said. “But we found out I could catch the football, and I made the switch to tight end (in the spring of 2015). I learned how to play football again from a whole different perspective.”

Rader and Parente are just two of numerous WPIAL alums on the YSU football roster. Within the specific tight end circle is Kiski Area grad Shane Kuhn.

Kuhn, lining up at fullback, tallied the first touchdown of the Penguins' playoff run with a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter against Samford. He also recorded a catch on the game-winning drive against Eastern Washington.

“There is great respect among all the guys from the WPIAL,” Parente said. “There's a special bond.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.