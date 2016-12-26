W&J men's basketball leaning on Penn-Trafford pair

Former Penn-Trafford basketball players Sean Stinelli and Christian Rohas were standouts in high school, and they are teammates at Washington & Jefferson College, where they play for second-year coach Ethan Stewart-Smith.

The Presidents are oiff to a rough start — they are still searching for that first victory — but the team is young. Rohas is the only senior on the roster, but an injury at the start of his college career kept him off the court for two years. He's played less than 25 career total games.

“And he was a different player back then too,” Ethan-Smith said. “He has done an unbelievable job with his body. He is one of our hardest workers as far as getting to the gym, getting to the weight room, and so his body has changed a lot since high school. That is hard sometimes because you have these expectations — your body thinks it should be where you let off, and it just doesn't work that way.”

Stinelli, a freshman, was an offensive standout at Penn-Trafford, but Ethan-Smith said the surprising aspect of his game is his defensive responsibility.

“He is a complete player, someone we are going to rely on these next couple years,” Eithan-Smith said. “We were really excited to get Sean on campus. He had a great career at PT, his senior year they had a nice little run in the playoffs, and his thing was he was such a great scorer in high school. That was something we needed on this roster.”

Having such a young team is forcing the players to “grow up in a hurry,” not only mentally by adjusting to the speed of the game, but physically too, according to Ethan-Smith.

“I think the biggest adjustment for him [Stinelli] is just the physicality of the game. He is 6-foot-1 and 150 pounds, and he is going up against other guards that have lived in the weight room for a couple years. His numbers aren't where they should be long-term, and he knows that, so I know he is going to put a ton of time in this break.”

Chemistry takes time to develop — and having only played eight games so far this season — the Presidents are looking to have a strong second half. Stinelli said playing with Rohan really helps to speed that process up, even though they only played one season together at Penn-Trafford.

“He [Rohas] makes it a lot easier,” Stinelli said. “If I have any questions, I can just ask him, and he is a senior, and he's been through everything so he is definitely just someone to lean on when I need some help.”

Rohas is a leader Ethan-Smith said.

“He puts a lot of pressure on himself because he is a leader for us as far as leading by example and working his butt off,” Ethan-Smith said. “He expects himself to go out there and produce — it takes time to get back up to game speed.”

