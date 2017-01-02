Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Franklin Regional's Buleca plays key role for Point Park
Michael Love | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Point Park University athletics
Point Park junior Baylee Buleca, a Franklin Regional graduate, scored a game-best 24 points Dec. 21 against Youngstown State. For her efforts, she earned River States Conference Player of the Week honors for the week ending Dec. 25.
Baylee Buleca was frustrated she had to miss a game Dec. 14 at Northwestern Ohio.

The Franklin Regional graduate and junior forward on the Point Park women's basketball team didn't make the trip because of required final exam.

But she was back on the court a week later as the Pioneers faced NCAA Division I Youngstown State.

Buleca played all 40 minutes against the Penguins. She recorded her third 20-point game of the season as she finished with a game-best 24 points on 12-of-15 shooting and added eight rebounds in an 84-71 loss.

“Academics come first, but I really wish I could've played (against Northwestern Ohio),” Buleca said.

“I really wanted to make up for it against Youngstown State. I just want to help my team, no matter what.”

For her efforts against YSU, the 6-foot Buleca earned River States Conference Player of the Week honors for the week ending Dec. 25.

“When she's on, she's automatic,” Point Park coach Tony Grenek said. “I'm not sure there is a player of her size in the area with a 15-foot jump shot. She really played with a chip on her shoulder against Youngstown State. She came out fired up, ready to prove herself against a Division I school.”

Point Park ended December 13-3 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

Of the team's three losses this season, two came to D-I programs. Point Park suffered a 69-52 setback at Robert Morris on Nov. 11.

Buleca started the season as one of the top players off the bench. But when star forward Sam Weir suffered season-ending injury, Buleca moved into the starting lineup.

She started 23 games for the Pioneers last season.

Making things worse for the Point Park post players, senior forward Carly Forse has been out since suffering an injury Dec. 12 against Carlow. But knowing Buleca's abilities as a starter gave Grenek confidence.

“Baylee is willing to do anything I ask of her and accept different roles,” he said. “She is long and lean and runs like a deer. She's not your typical post player who sits down low with their back to the basket and gets the ball dumped down to them. She's an unbelievable shooter from 15 feet. She's one of the best athletes I've coached.”

Buleca entered the new year averaging 8.9 points and 8.3 rebounds and was shooting 54 percent from the field over 15 games.

In 10 games as a starter, she averaged 11.9 points and 10.1 rebounds.

She scored a career-high 29 points on 14-of-16 shooting in the Pioneers' 99-73 victory over D-II Alderson Broaddus on Dec. 6. Buleca added 15 rebounds.

“At the beginning of the season, Coach Grenek sat down one-on-one with each player, and we talked about me crashing the boards more,” she said. “I wasn't to worry as much about points. My mentality each game is to get rebounds. Points are a bonus.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

