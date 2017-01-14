Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland local roundup: St. Vincent men earn PAC victory

Staff Reports | Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 8:18 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Austin Ford had 16 points and seven rebounds as St. Vincent earned an 89-68 victory over Westminster (10-5, 6-2) in a Presidents' Athletic Conference men's basketball game Saturday.

Matt D'Amico (14 points), Mike Simmons (13), Coy Patterson Jr. (12) and Tom Kromka (11) also scored in double figures for the Bearcats (11-4, 7-1).

Cal (Pa.) 69, Seton Hill 61 — Noah Davis and Damjan Sredanovic had 13 points each, but Seton Hill (7-8, 4-7) lost a PSAC West contest.

Fernando Salsamendi had 12 points for the Griffins.

Tony Richardson and Cordell Smith scored 11 points each for Cal (5-12, 2-9).

Pitt-Bradford 83, Pitt-Greensburg 65 — In the AMCC, Evan Greening scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Pitt-Bradford (7-7, 5-4) beat Pitt-Greensburg (0-16, 0-9) in the SOPA Hoops Tournament.

Jay Grubb added 16 points and seven rebounds for Pitt-Greensburg.

Westmoreland 93, Butler County CC 78 — Jordan Johnson and Daniel King scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, to lead Westmoreland (7-7, 4-2) to the NJCAA Division III victory over Butler County Community College.

Marcus Mullen and Jalen Stevens added 15 points each in the win.

Women's college basketball

Pitt-Greensburg 75, Pitt-Bradford 64 — Burrell graduate Kelsey Oddis scored a career-high 36 points to lead Pitt-Greensburg (5-11, 4-5) to an AMCC win over Pitt-Bradford (8-7, 6-3) in the SOPA Hoops Tournament.

Jenna Cole (Norwin) added 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Casey Hamilton (Hempfield) pulled down 14 rebounds for Pitt-Greensburg, which outrebounded Pitt-Bradford, 51-31.

Cal (Pa.) 83, Seton Hill 68 — Seairra Barrett scored 21 points as Cal (Pa.) (16-1, 10-1) shot 50 percent from the floor in its PSAC win over Seton Hill (10-7, 6-5). Jenna Kaufman's 20 points paced Seton Hill.

Butler CCC 79, Westmoreland 48 — Kylee Surike had 13 points, and Brooke Kalp scored 11 but Westmoreland CCC (9-6, 4-2) lost a NJCAA Division II game.

St. Vincent 75, Westminster 51 — Babette Sanmartin's 16 points and 11 rebounds helped St. Vincent (9-6, 6-2) win a PAC contest over Westminster (5-10, 0-8).

Susie Ellis had 11 points, and Hannah Carroll added 10 for the Bearcats.

High school boys basketball

Altoona 59, Hempfield 48 — Despite 20 points from Parker Lucas, Hempfield (3-9) fell to Altoona in a nonsection game. Max Crownover scored 19 points to lead Altoona.

Friday's late highlights

• Jake Newill had 19 points, and Keith Kalp scored 15 but Mt. Pleasant (1-11, 1-4) dropped a Section 1-4A decision to Indiana, 73-43, in boys basketball.

• Derry (5-7, 2-3) fell behind 32-8 in the first quarter in a 74-29 loss to Freeport in a Section 1-4A boys basketball game.

• Anthony DelleFemine had 21 points to help Norwin (7-6, 2-4) to a 42-40 win over Plum in a Section 3-6A boys basketball game.

