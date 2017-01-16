Toughness, skill help Norwin grad Cole stand out at UPG

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A basketball coach never really knows what kind of player they've recruited until elbows start flying.

Back on the court following the holiday break, the Pitt-Greensburg women's basketball team returned to action against Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference rival Franciscan when, late in the first half, Bobcats coach Erin Eaton witnessed the grit and competitive fire of freshman forward Jenna Cole.

The Norwin graduate was playing defense in the paint when she caught a Franciscan player's elbow to the mouth just before the end of the first half.

With her front tooth protruding through the skin of her upper lip, Cole retired to the Bobcats' locker room to get evaluated and treated before returning to the court to start the second half and posting a 22-point, 10-rebound performance and squash any questions about the freshman's toughness.

“I was playing defense and she ripped ball through up high and came down with her elbow and my front right tooth went through my lip,” Cole said. “I remember sitting down on the bench, and I remember asking our trainer if my front teeth were still there. He said, ‘Yeah they're there' and I said, ‘OK, I'm fine.' I got back in the game, my adrenaline started pumping again and I couldn't feel it. It was like it didn't even happen.”

What did happen was Cole got nine stitches to close the hole in her upper lip — five stitches outside and four inside her mouth.

“For me, Jenna is without hesitation, in my opinion, the biggest recruit that we've ever landed at Pitt-Greensburg,” said Eaton, who is in her seventh season as the Bobcats coach. “That (Franciscan game) was one of her grittiest performances.”

Pitt Greensburg (4-11, 3-5) took down Franciscan that night 61-46 to open the second half of the season.

“This is not a day and age that players go back out there and play after that,” Eaton said.

Eaton knew after the first time she watched Cole play in high school, she wanted her to play for the Bobcats.

Cole's ability to bang around in the post and her perimeter game made her a matchup nightmare for opposing teams and a perfect fit for Eaton's post-dominated offense.

“It's very rare at our level that can player can play with her back to the basket and have the perimeter skill set she has,” Eaton said. “She's all-in and whatever we need from Jenna, Jenna's going to try and give us.”

Cole leads the Bobcats in scoring (17.5), field-goal percentage (.497) and free-throw percentage (.852) and ranks second in rebounds (113).

“Honestly, I just go out there and play,” Cole said, who is majoring in criminal justice. “I go out there and help the team and do what I'm good at — rebounding and putbacks.”

Cole ranks in the top five of most AMCC statistical categories with her highest ranking being third in field-goal percentage.

Eaton isn't surprised by Cole's success, but the one thing that stood out to her was Cole's reaction to it.

“What surprised me is that Jenna is so humble,” Eaton said. “She just goes to work every day. I was really surprised that Jenna was surprised at her early success.”

With just half a season under her belt, Eaton also feels confident Cole will become the Bobcats' next 1,000-point scorer.

“I'm very excited to see what the future holds for our team,” Cole said.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.