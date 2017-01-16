Weekend college top 10: Penn State hockey sweeps, rises to No. 1 in nation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Penn State men's hockey sweeps Michigan State, rises to No. 1 in nation

The Nittany Lions (16-2-1) beat the Big Ten rival Spartans, 5-2 and 5-3, over the weekend and jumped from No. 4 to No. 1 in the uscho.com poll Monday. It's the first No. 1 ranking in program history. Sophomore Chase Berger had a big weekend, recording a goal and an assist Friday and scoring twice Saturday.

2. Surging Edinboro women knock off IUP in PSAC showdown

Junior Ciara Rosten scored a career-high 32 points on 14-for-15 shooting and added 10 rebounds as the Fighting Scots beat IUP, 65-55, on Saturday to stay unbeaten in the PSAC. It was the 15th straight win for Edinboro (15-2, 11-0). Megan Smith scored 23 points for IUP (12-3, 10-1), which saw its 12-game winning streak end.

3. La Roche men make it 10 straight wins

Sophomore Zach Gould had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and senior Evan Bonnaure (South Fayette) finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the Redhawks extended their winning streak with a 79-66 victory over D'Youville on Saturday. La Roche is 12-3 overall and 8-0 in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.

4. Carnegie Mellon's Murphy breaks blocks record in victory

Senior Lisa Murphy had 11 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks, becoming the school's all-time leader in that category with 193, as No. 15 CMU defeated New York University, 66-61, on Sunday. Amy Buxbaum, who played from 1988-92, held the previous record of 189. Murphy ranks third in NCAA Division III with 24.6 points per game and is No. 1 with an .820 field-goal percentage. Carnegie Mellon improved to 13-1 overall and 2-1 in the University Athletic Association.

5. CMU men's coach Wingen records 300th victory

Senior Chris Shkil scored 20 points, junior Ryan Maha (West Mifflin) added 20 and Carnegie Mellon downed New York University, 78-72, to give 27th-year coach Tony Wingen his milestone win. The Tartans, who have won four straight, are 9-5 overall and 3-0 in the University Athletic Association.

6. Late 3 caps IUP men's rally vs. Edinboro

Junior Anthony Glover made a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to propel the No. 12 Crimson Hawks past the Fighting Scots, 80-77, in a PSAC game Saturday. IUP (15-2, 10-1) trailed by as many as 13, marking the second-largest comeback win in Kovalchick Complex history. Sophomore Dante Lombardi (The Kiski School) had a career-best 22 points, including six 3-pointers.

7. St. Vincent men dispatch Westminster

Senior Austin Ford's 16 points led five St. Vincent players in double figures as the Bearcats topped Westminster, 89-68, on Saturday in a matchup of two of the top teams in the PAC. St. Vincent, which has won eight of nine, improved to 11-4, 7-1. The Titans dropped to 10-5, 6-2.

8. Last-second free throws give Chatham men victory

Sophomore Anthony Bomar (Bethel Park) made two free throws with one second left as the Cougars edged Thiel, 66-65, in a PAC game Saturday. Sophomore Nasir Alexander led Chatham (8-7, 4-4) with 14 points, and Tyreik Burton had 18 points for the Tomcats (7-6, 3-5).

9. Panthers wrestling rolls at Pitt Duals

No. 23 Pitt (7-2) dominated Saturday, outscoring its three opponents by a combined score of 123-6. The Panthers opened with a 46-0 victory over Franklin & Marshall, then blanked Davidson, 45-0. In its final match, Pitt downed Bloomsburg, 32-6. Sophomore 165-pounder TeShan Campbell led the way with three technical falls.

10. Junior's perfect night lifts Robert Morris women's basketball

Center Mikalah Mulrain set a school record by making all eight of her shots, helping the Colonials to an 82-63 victory over Wagner on Saturday. Mulrain finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for Robert Morris (8-8, 3-2 Northeast Conference).

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.