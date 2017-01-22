Campus clippings: Ex-Penn-Trafford wrestler Bohince becomes Mercyhurst's all-time leader in wins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the time it took the referee to clutch his wrist and raise his arm, Willie Bohince became Mercyhurst's all-time wrestling wins leader.

Bohince, a Penn-Trafford graduate, picked up his 120th career win via forfeit in the 125-pound match during the No. 7 Lakers' 25-17 win over No. 8 Findlay on Saturday.

Wrestling

Iowa

Redshirt freshman Michael Kemerer (Franklin Regional) took his first loss of the season in the third-ranked Hawkeyes' 26-11 loss to No. 1 Penn State. Kemerer, ranked No. 2 at 157 pounds, dropped a 9-4 decision to No. 1 Jason Nolf for his first defeat in 20 matches.

Iowa had won 24 consecutive conference dual matches. Over 14,000 watched the match inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Penn State

Senior Jimmy Gulibon (Derry), ranked 12th in nation at 141 pounds, rallied to pick up an 8-6 victory over No. 18 Topher Carton of Iowa as the top-ranked Nittany Lions downed the No. 3 Hawkeyes, 26-11, at Iowa City. Gulibon used four third-period takedowns to score the win and improve to 8-6 for the season for Penn State (8-0, 4-0 Big Ten).

Pitt-Johnstown

Junior Tyler Reinhart (Greensburg Salem) maintained his No. 2 spot in Division II at 157 pounds in the latest NCAA Division II Wrestling Coaches Association rankings. The defending national champion is 15-2 this season with nine pins.

Women's swimming

St. Vincent

Sophomore Maddie Bartrug was named PAC Women's Swimmer of the Week and Corvias Division III ECAC South Women's Swimmer of the Week. Bartrug tallied eight first-place finishes in wins over Chatham and Allegheny.

Women's basketball

Pitt-Greensburg

They will be talking about this game around Chambers Hall for a while around UPG. The Bobcats played an instant classic against Penn State Altoona last week as they posted a 104-101 victory in overtime.

UPG (6-12, 5-6 AMCC) got two 30-point games from its 1-2 scoring punch: junior guard Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) had 33 points and freshman forward Jenna Cole (Norwin) scored a career-high 30 in the win. Oddis added five assists and Cole grabbed 12 rebounds. Not to be outdone, senior guard Lyndy Baer had 12 points and 14 assists — she had a 15-assist game earlier this season, the school record.

UPG shot 52.6 from the field for the game. Surprisingly, this wasn't the highest-scoring point total for UPG. The team scored 112 in a 2007 game and 109 in 2009.

Men's indoor track and field

Cal (Pa.)

In the Vulcans' first action in seven weeks, senior Aaron Morgan (Yough) won the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 6 inches at the Denison Lid-Lifter to qualify him for the PSAC Championships. The height ranks second best in the conference this season.

Seton Hill

The Griffins had four first-place finishes at the Al Hall Freedom Games at Edinboro. John Orlando won the 60-meter dash (7.12) and Dominic Frisina captured the 200-meter dash (22.58). Paul Sturm, meantime, took the weight throw (15.59 meters) and Micah Cantaral won the triple jump.

Westminster

Sophomore Jake Kaylor (Greensburg Salem) placed sixth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.01 seconds at the SPIRE Invitational at Carnegie Mellon.

Women's indoor track and field

Seton Hill

Sophomore Ameriah Walters (Valley) won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 45 seconds at the Al Hall Freedom Games at Edinboro. She also earned a PSAC qualifying mark in the 200 (25.89).

Senior Angela McCowin took first in the 60-meter hurdles (9.92), while sophomore Katelyn Stebbins won the triple jump, sophomore Gabrielle Ravotto took the long jump and sophomore Jonteal Hasty won the high jump.

Westminster

Senior Cassidy Shepherd (Greensburg Salem) won the pole vault with a mark of 12 feet, 2.5 inches at the SPIRE Invitational at Carnegie Mellon. Shepherd's mark ranks fifth in the nation.

She also placed seventh in the long jump.