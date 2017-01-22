Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Edwards olds off Greenwald in battle of wrestling champions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A battle between former Burrell wrestling state champions went down to the wire.

In a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference match between ranked teams, Pitt-Johnstown redshirt sophomore Steve Edwards held off Seton Hill freshman Damon Greenwald, 1-0, helping the No. 8 Mountain Cats to a 26-10 victory over the No. 15 Griffins.

A second-period escape made the difference for Edwards in the 165-pound bout. Edwards won a PIAA championship at 152 pounds in 2014, and Greenwald won a 152-pound state title in 2016.

Pitt-Johnstown sophomore Corey Falleroni (Burrell) also wrestled against Seton Hill, dropping a 6-5 decision to Ty Lydic, the No. 7 wrestler at 149 pounds in the country.

Greenwald picked up a sudden-victory win over Tiffin's Beau Minnick at the Kutztown Duals on Saturday. Greenwald went 2-0 in his matches as the Griffins finished 3-1 at the duals.

Penn State

Redshirt junior Matt McCutcheon (Kiski Area) needed extra time, but he picked up an 8-7 victory over Iowa's Cash Wilcke in the 197-pound bout as the No. 2 Nittany Lions rolled to a 26-11 win over the No. 3 Hawkeyes on Friday. McCutcheon's victory in the second tiebreaker gave Penn State a 21-11 lead and clinched the key Big Ten victory.

Men's basketball

Allegheny

Despite foul trouble, freshman Jamison Nee (Highlands) tied for the team lead with 16 points as the Gators (5-12, 2-8) lost 87-71 in a North Coast Athletic Conference game Saturday at Wittenburg. Nee shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range in 18 minutes. Nee scored nine points in Allegheny's 75-65 victory over Oberlin on Wednesday.

St. Vincent

Sophomore Mike Simmons (Kiski Area) had his second straight double-digit scoring performance off the bench, putting up 10 points as the Bearcats beat Thomas More, 64-58, on Wednesday. Simmons added six points as St. Vincent (13-4, 9-1) beat Chatham, 75-61, in another Presidents' Athletic Conference game Saturday.

Women's basketball

Pepperdine

Sophomore Sydney Bordonaro (Burrell) put up a pair of double-digit performances, but the Waves (5-14, 3-5) dropped West Coast Conference matchups against BYU on Thursday and Saint Mary's on Saturday. Bordonaro, averaging 10.2 points, scored 17 in the 73-47 loss to BYU and added 14 in the 81-60 loss to Saint Mary's. She led the team in scoring both games, the sixth time this season she accomplished that.

Pitt-Greensburg

Junior Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) posted her second consecutive 30-point performance in the Bobcats' 104-101 overtime victory over Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference opponent Penn State Altoona on Wednesday. Playing all 45 minutes, Oddis scored 33 points on 14-of-24 shooting, one game after a career-high 36-point performance. Oddis scored 12 points as Pitt-Greensburg (6-12, 4-6) lost, 85-72, to Medaille on Saturday.

Slippery Rock

Junior Mallory Heinle (St. Joseph) scored 15 points and added six rebounds, but The Rock (9-10, 7-7) lost 88-84 to Pitt-Johnstown on Wednesday.

Women's swimming

Edinboro

Senior Holly Stein (St. Joseph) picked up a victory in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1 minute, 7.60 seconds, as the Fighting Scots (3-3) defeated Gannon, 105-100, on Saturday. Stein added another win as part of the 200 medley relay, teaming with Morgan Joseph, Breanna Purnell and Katelyn Kopacko to record a winning time of 1:52.90.

Track and field

Seton Hill

Sophomore Ameriah Walters (Valley) won the 400-meter dash at the Al Hall Freedom Games on Saturday at Edinboro. Walters finished with a time of 1 minute, 0.45 seconds to claim the victory and qualify for the PSAC championships. She also earned a PSAC-qualifying time with a second-place finish in the 200 (25.89 seconds).

Westminster

Sophomore Evan Lesnick (Riverview) finished third in the pole vault at the SPIRE Carnegie Mellon Invitational on Saturday. Lesnick cleared 4.43 meters, earning six team points as the Titans finished sixth.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.