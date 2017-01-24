Hard work pays off for W&J wrestler Blanco on mat, in classroom

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When senior Sonnieboy Blanco works out in the wrestling room at Washington & Jefferson, he frequently glances at the mementos that celebrate the program's greats. One banner stands out: the one recognizing Nick Carr, a South Fayette graduate who won a national title at 157 pounds in 2015.

Blanco is intent on putting his name next to Carr's, and a national title would be a fitting end to an already-decorated career.

Blanco, who has 105 wins, has a chance to break Kevin DeJuliis' career record of 117 victories. Blanco set the program record for career takedowns — in his freshman season. Last season, he placed fifth in the nation at 174 to become the 10th W&J wrestler to earn All-American status.

“It's one of those things I look at every day and think about,” Blanco said. “When I am running or doing whatever type of exercise, I'm always looking at where I want my name to be.”

But as remarkable as his wrestling career has been, it pales in comparison to Blanco's journey as a person.

He came to the United States from Liberia at age 4 with his mother and two sisters. They settled in Texas, then moved to New Jersey, where other family members lived, when Blanco was 8.

The transition was easy for Blanco until he started school.

“Because I was young, (moving) didn't really faze me,” he said. “When I settled down in New Jersey, it was a little difficult because it was new. I didn't know anybody. I hadn't learned English. I hadn't learned how to make friends.”

The school provided him with English assistance, which he utilized from fourth grade through his sophomore year.

In fifth grade, his interest in wrestling was piqued when he watched WWE on television. He joined a community-based program, but after only a couple of matches, he decided wrestling wasn't for him.

He tried basketball for a year, but that wasn't to his liking either. So Blanco went back to wrestling, and this time he started winning matches and stuck with it.

As he progressed into high school, he found out he could use wrestling as a vehicle to help him get into college.

“I always just had this idea that I would go to college,” he said. “It just sounded cool.”

Blanco's hometown of Burlington, N.J., was minutes from Delran, N.J., where W&J coach Tommy Prairie grew up. He heard about Blanco from an acquaintance back home.

“You could definitely tell he was an athlete. His work ethic was extremely strong,” Prairie said. “He was very driven from the moment he got here.”

The problem was there were doubts as to whether Blanco could adjust academically.

Professor Jason Kilgore, Ph.D, had Blanco in a freshman orientation class. On the first day, Kilgore had the students write a brief paper on that day's lesson.

Though by this time Blanco could speak and understand English, he struggled writing it, and it was clear to Kilgore that Blanco needed help.

He spoke with campus officials about getting Blanco into an ESL (English as a Second Language) program, but because he already spoke English, he did not qualify. He next tried Greater Pittsburgh Literacy Council, where he was connected with one of its tutors, Kathy Moninger-Ford.

Moninger-Ford, who taught in Waynesburg Central School District, and her husband, Gary, also a teacher, agreed to help.

“We assumed he could not speak English well,” Moninger-Ford said. “But that wasn't really the case. I think he was just a little lost. He needed a support system.”

The Fords became more than tutors. They became surrogate parents, often having Blanco to their house for meals and attending his matches.

With their help, Blanco began to settle in academically and socially.

“When he was a freshman and we first met him, he was truly in a shell,” Gary Ford said. “But over the last four years, he has truly blossomed. He was in the homecoming court. He has his own (campus) radio show.

“As he has developed, his wrestling has become much better.”

When Blanco arrived at W&J, he relied on wrestling on his feet. As Prairie and his staff worked with him, Blanco became more adept at on-top technique.

Through his first two seasons, he had one pin. Last season he had eight, and he has seven this season with more than a month's worth of matches remaining.

“I never wrestled on top in high school,” Blanco said. “It was mostly take them down, let them back up. My top position got much better when I got in college. For me, it was just being more smart about how I wrestled and staying in control of the matches.”

He hopes to control opponents all the way to the top of the NCAA podium. Blanco (23-0) is ranked No. 3 in the nation by Intermat behind reigning 174-pound champ Ben Swarr of Messiah and 2016 runner-up Eric Devos of Wartburg, who defeated Blanco in the '16 tournament.

Regardless of the outcome at NCAAs, Blanco will have a bigger prize waiting for him in the spring: his diploma. He will graduate on time with a degree in communications, with a concentration in public relations.

To the people who helped him over the past four years, that is more satisfying than seeing his name on a national championship banner.

“I admire him because it would have been difficult to stay being so overwhelmed,” Moninger-Ford said. “It's his drive and determination to make something of himself.”

Added Kilgore: “He went from someone who could not write well in English to writing very well in a communication arts major. To me that is astounding. I think that is a characteristic of Sonnieboy. He works very hard in everything that he does.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.