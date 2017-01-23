Weekend college top 10: Carnegie Mellon's Murphy makes history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Mammoth day for Tartans' Murphy

Carnegie Mellon senior Lisa Murphy scored a career-best 44 points on 15-for-16 shooting to go with 15 rebounds as the No. 13 Tartans routed Emory, 93-73, on Sunday. She became the first women's player in University Athletic Association history to eclipse 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, as well as the eighth player in NCAA Division III history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks. On Friday, Carnegie Mellon (15-1, 4-1) defeated No. 23 Rochester, 71-62, behind Murphy's 26 points and 13 rebounds. Murphy leads D-III with 25.9 points per game and an 82.2 field-goal percentage.

2. Penn State wrestling takes down Iowa

The No. 2 Nittany Lions extended their dual-match winning streak to 25 with a 26-11 victory over Iowa on Friday before a crowd of 14,311 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Top-ranked Jason Nolf (Kittanning) defeated second-ranked Michael Kemerer at 157 pounds for Penn State, and Jimmy Gulibon (Derry), Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic) and Matt McCutcheon (Kiski Area) also recorded wins. Penn State improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten, and Iowa dropped to 7-2, 3-1.

3. Slippery Rock women end Edinboro's 16-game winning streak

Senior Lexi Carpenter scored a career-best 35 points as The Rock downed the Fighting Scots, 69-58, on Saturday to hand Edinboro its first PSAC loss. Carpenter hit 13 of 16 shots and has scored 32 or more points in her fourth straight game. She leads the conference with 20.4 points per game. Slippery Rock (9-10, 6-7) held Edinboro (16-3, 12-1) to 31.6 percent shooting and its lowest scoring output of the season.

4. IUP men extend winning streak to 8

The sophomore tandem of Dante Lombardi (22 points) and Jacobo Diaz (11 points, 13 rebounds) led the No. 10 Crimson Hawks past Clarion, 70-52, on Saturday. IUP (17-2, 12-1 PSAC) has a two-game lead over Gannon (12-5, 10-3) in the West Division.

5. First-place St. Vincent men win fifth straight

Junior Coy Patterson Jr. scored a career-high 18 points, and the Bearcats shot 61.5 percent from the field in a 75-61 victory over Chatham on Saturday. Junior Matt D'Amico (Fox Chapel) and senior Austin Ford added 12 points apiece for the Bearcats (13-4, 9-1 PAC), who have a two-game lead in the conference. Chatham dropped to 8-9, 4-6.

6. La Roche women stay undefeated in conference

Senior Mackenzie O'Donnell (Butler) scored off a pass from senior TiChina Mitchell for the winning basket with less than a minute less as the Redhawks beat Pitt-Bradford, 57-56, on Saturday. Mitchell had 21 points, and O'Donnell added 14 points and nine rebounds for La Roche (13-4, 10-0 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference).

7. Clarion women end 10-game skid against IUP

Sophomore Jordan Bekelja had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds, and senior Tyra Polite added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists to propel the Golden Eagles to a 64-59 victory over the Crimson Hawks on Saturday. Clarion improved to 12-7 overall and 9-4 in the PSAC. Sophomore Lauren Wolosik (North Catholic) had 21 points for IUP (12-5, 10-3), which has lost three straight.

8. Grove City men upend Thomas More

The Wolverines came back from an eight-point deficit with 6 minutes, 30 seconds left to defeat the Saints, 63-61, on Saturday. An inside basket by junior Andrew Beckman with 40 seconds left gave Grove City the lead for good. Junior Cory Huff led the Wolverines (7-10, 3-7 PAC) with 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting. Thomas More fell to 11-6, 7-3.

9. Cal (Pa.) women escape with victory

Sophomore Abbey Sporio (Elizabeth Forward) stole an inbounds pass and converted a three-point play with 5 seconds left, and the No. 6 Vulcans edged Mercyhurst, 68-66, on Saturday. Cal (18-1, 12-1 PSAC) began the fourth quarter on a 16-0 run to take a 62-53 lead before the Lakers (16-3, 11-2) rallied. Senior Miki Glenn led Cal with 21 points, going 13-for-16 on free throws. Junior Seairra Barrett (Central Valley) added 15 points and six rebounds.

10. Bohince sets record for Mercyhurst

Redshirt senior wrestler Willie Bohince (Penn-Trafford) became Mercyhurst's all-time leader in victories with 120, winning by forfeit Saturday against Findlay.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.