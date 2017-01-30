Plum's Zezza proves herself at St. Francis (Pa.)

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As much as she likes blocking shots, St. Francis (Pa.) sophomore Courtney Zezza takes equal pleasure in the ones she doesn't get to block.

She will see a look in an opponent's eye that says, “I'm going to challenge the 6-foot-4 center.” Then, a moment later, it changes to a look of, “Well, maybe not.”

It was the same look Zezza got from Division I programs. After an initial “maybe” glance, they shied away.

But Red Flash coach Joe Haigh saw something in Zezza that told him to take a chance on the former Plum standout.

“People in Pittsburgh didn't think she could play in college — and told me that,” he said. “She was a big, tall, skinny kid, and everyone said she was too soft for college. ... I thought she could be a really good player.”

Haigh's hunch was right. Through St. Francis' 67-46 win over Wagner on Jan. 28, Zezza was averaging 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks, which was tied for 10th in the country. She had consecutive double-doubles, including 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks in a win over Bryant on Jan. 23, in the three games leading up to Wagner.

Her effort has helped St. Francis (11-9, 8-1) into a first-place tie in the Northeast Conference.

The shot-blocking came as no surprise. Her height plus the timing she developed from playing volleyball at Plum made her a natural.

The wild card in Zezza's game was her ability to shoot from the outside. She shot 40.7 percent (11 of 27) from 3-point range last season and is a respectable 30.0 percent (18 of 60) this year.

Haigh has no qualms about his center stepping out to the 3-point line. In his offense, he wants half the shots to be 3-pointers, anyway.

“That kind of stood out to me because you always see post players who can only shoot around the basket,” said sophomore guard Jess Kovatch, the NEC's leading scorer. “If we see her in the corner, there's no hesitation to give her the ball.”

“I was never really allowed to do that in high school,” Zezza said. “I feel like I could always shoot the ball and had a good shot, but I just never shot from the three in high school.”

Her offensive post skills were among the last parts of her game to emerge. Content to shoot short jump shots in the past, she added an up-and-under move around the basket and will shoot an occasional jump hook off the dribble in the lane.

“I think she's more comfortable shooting now and has more confidence and definitely getting to the basket more,” Kovatch said. “Last year, she had opportunities but didn't take them. I think this year she's definitely taking advantage and using her strength to get past people.”

Like the rest of her game, her minutes also are on the rise. As a freshman, she was playing a couple of minutes here and there, but by January, she was seeing double-digit minutes on a regular basis.

This season, she has logged at least 20 minutes in 12 of the Red Flash's 20 games, including 35 against Bryant.

Zezza's blossoming comes at the perfect time for the Red Flash. Their other true post players, junior Cydney Smith and Duquesne transfer Kyasia Duling, are injured and likely out for the season, leaving Zezza to shoulder the load.

“I've really improved a lot,” she said. “I've gotten stronger. My shot has definitely improved, and my defense — my one-on-one offense and my one-on-one defense.”

Asked to gauge Zezza's ceiling, Haigh couldn't say for certain. His hope, however, is she will become the NEC's most dominant post player.

Every coach will say something similar about all his players. But Haigh said he believes it's not a pipe dream when it comes to Zezza.

“She has come so far as a player and extremely quickly,” he said. “So much of her game progressing is confidence level, and every time she comes out, she gets more and more confident.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.