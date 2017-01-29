Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Campus clippings: St. Vincent's Wozniak makes school history
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 7:06 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Freshman Sarah Wozniak not only had a strong finish in her indoor track and field debut for St. Vincent, but also made school history.

Wozniak (Uniontown) became the first female athlete at the school to compete in a field event when she threw at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational at the SPIRE Institute in Ohio.

Wozniak finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 4 14 inches.

The performance also garnered her Presidents' Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week honors. Wozniak also plays for the volleyball team.

Carnegie Mellon

Freshman Michelle Karabin (Greensburg Central Catholic) was named the Corvias ECAC Division III South Athlete of the Week after she broke the school record in the pole vault with a mark of 3.52 meters at the CMU Invitational. She cleared the bar on her first attempt to break the old record of 3.20 meters.

Westminster

Senior Cassidy Shepherd (Greensburg Salem) won the pole vault with a mark that ranks No. 2 in the country in Division III. Shepherd vaulted 3.82 meters at the SPIRE Midwest Open.

Men's basketball

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman guard Sean Stinelli (Penn-Trafford) is putting up big numbers lately for the Presidents. He has scored in double figures in five straight games, including 26 points against St. Vincent and 27 against Grove City. He was 7 for 11 from 3-point range against SVC and followed that by making 6 of 11 from behind the arc in the Grove City game.

Women's basketball

Charlotte

Senior guard Ciara Gregory (Jeannette) moved closer to the program's all-time record for 3-pointers made. She has 193 makes, 10 shy of the record set by Hillary Sigmon from 2012-15.

Gregory recently broke the school record for 3-pointers attempted (582).

Wrestling

Penn State

Senior Jimmy Gulibon (Derry) continued to play a key role for the No. 1-ranked Nittany Lions (10-0, 6-0 Big Ten). The 12th-ranked wrestler in the country at 141 pounds, he picked up a 15-3 win over No. 15 Cole Martin in Penn State's 33-11 win over No. 13 Wisconsin. Then, he rolled to a 20-5 technical fall win over Northwestern's Alec McKenna as the Lions won 45-3.

Seton Hill

Freshman Alan Diltz was named PSAC Co-Wrestler of the Week after going 5-0 with a pair of wins over regionally ranked opponents. He had two technical falls and a pin.

Men's indoor track and field

Cal (Pa.)

Senior Aaron Morgan (Yough) ran a leg of the third-place 1,600-meter relay team at the SPIRE Midwest Open.

Women's swimming

St. Francis (Pa.)

The Red Flash picked up a two dual-meet wins at the Western PA Invitational at Pitt. Sophomore Fallon Nelson (Mt. Pleasant) finished seventh in the 1,000-yard freestyle in a time of 11:20.11, while freshman Emily Graziano (Penn-Trafford) helped the 200-yard medley relay finish 17th.

Bowling

St. Francis (Pa.)

Freshman Amanda Balas (Penn-Trafford) posted a 22.83 baker-frame average to lead the Red Flash to a fifth-place finish at the Kutztown Invitational.

Men's soccer

Penn State Behrend

Freshman midfielder Nolan Beresford (Hempfield) was named the team's Most Improved Player.

Miscellaneous

Seton Hill

Seton Hill raised $8,212.53 for the NCAA Division II Make-A-Wish campaign and will host a wish reveal April 22 during a baseball doubleheader. The PSAC led all Division II conferences in fundraising efforts, raising $66,893.48.

In full, 238 schools raised a record-total of $608,000.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.