Campus clippings: St. Vincent's Wozniak makes school history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freshman Sarah Wozniak not only had a strong finish in her indoor track and field debut for St. Vincent, but also made school history.

Wozniak (Uniontown) became the first female athlete at the school to compete in a field event when she threw at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational at the SPIRE Institute in Ohio.

Wozniak finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 4 1⁄ 4 inches.

The performance also garnered her Presidents' Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week honors. Wozniak also plays for the volleyball team.

Carnegie Mellon

Freshman Michelle Karabin (Greensburg Central Catholic) was named the Corvias ECAC Division III South Athlete of the Week after she broke the school record in the pole vault with a mark of 3.52 meters at the CMU Invitational. She cleared the bar on her first attempt to break the old record of 3.20 meters.

Westminster

Senior Cassidy Shepherd (Greensburg Salem) won the pole vault with a mark that ranks No. 2 in the country in Division III. Shepherd vaulted 3.82 meters at the SPIRE Midwest Open.

Men's basketball

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman guard Sean Stinelli (Penn-Trafford) is putting up big numbers lately for the Presidents. He has scored in double figures in five straight games, including 26 points against St. Vincent and 27 against Grove City. He was 7 for 11 from 3-point range against SVC and followed that by making 6 of 11 from behind the arc in the Grove City game.

Women's basketball

Charlotte

Senior guard Ciara Gregory (Jeannette) moved closer to the program's all-time record for 3-pointers made. She has 193 makes, 10 shy of the record set by Hillary Sigmon from 2012-15.

Gregory recently broke the school record for 3-pointers attempted (582).

Wrestling

Penn State

Senior Jimmy Gulibon (Derry) continued to play a key role for the No. 1-ranked Nittany Lions (10-0, 6-0 Big Ten). The 12th-ranked wrestler in the country at 141 pounds, he picked up a 15-3 win over No. 15 Cole Martin in Penn State's 33-11 win over No. 13 Wisconsin. Then, he rolled to a 20-5 technical fall win over Northwestern's Alec McKenna as the Lions won 45-3.

Seton Hill

Freshman Alan Diltz was named PSAC Co-Wrestler of the Week after going 5-0 with a pair of wins over regionally ranked opponents. He had two technical falls and a pin.

Men's indoor track and field

Cal (Pa.)

Senior Aaron Morgan (Yough) ran a leg of the third-place 1,600-meter relay team at the SPIRE Midwest Open.

Women's swimming

St. Francis (Pa.)

The Red Flash picked up a two dual-meet wins at the Western PA Invitational at Pitt. Sophomore Fallon Nelson (Mt. Pleasant) finished seventh in the 1,000-yard freestyle in a time of 11:20.11, while freshman Emily Graziano (Penn-Trafford) helped the 200-yard medley relay finish 17th.

Bowling

St. Francis (Pa.)

Freshman Amanda Balas (Penn-Trafford) posted a 22.83 baker-frame average to lead the Red Flash to a fifth-place finish at the Kutztown Invitational.

Men's soccer

Penn State Behrend

Freshman midfielder Nolan Beresford (Hempfield) was named the team's Most Improved Player.

Miscellaneous

Seton Hill

Seton Hill raised $8,212.53 for the NCAA Division II Make-A-Wish campaign and will host a wish reveal April 22 during a baseball doubleheader. The PSAC led all Division II conferences in fundraising efforts, raising $66,893.48.

In full, 238 schools raised a record-total of $608,000.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.