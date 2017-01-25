GCC grad Appleby shines in return for IUP

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If Carolyn Appleby was nervous returning to Greensburg to play in front of family and friends she didn't show it.

Appleby and her IUP teammates couldn't have scripted this homecoming much better as they saved their best for last with a near-perfect fourth quarter.

Appleby, a sophomore point guard, scored a game- and career-high 24 points and made five 3-pointers to pace IUP to a 72-51 PSAC victory on Wednesday night at the McKenna Center.

IUP (13-5, 11-3) made 11 of 15 shots in the fourth and outscored the Griffins (11-9, 7-7), 28-8.

“At halftime we talked about getting more spacing and ball movement,” Appleby said. “We had great ball movement (in the fourth quarter) and we only had one foul. We needed a game like this coming off of three (straight) losses. It was nice to play well here tonight.”

Leading 44-43 heading into the fourth, the Crimson Hawks, who had just seven turnovers, played with more patience, and it produced instant offense.

“We were too stagnant against their zone,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “Too much standing around. We made the extra pass and had good balance (in the second half).”

A 14-3 run to open the quarter, with Appleby hitting a 3 and a slashing layup, put the Crimson Hawks up 58-49 with just under six minutes to play.

Jenna Kaufman, who led Seton Hill with 14 points, made a 3-pointer to silence the run, but IUP went right back to work, ending the game on a 14-2 run.

Appleby and Halle Denman each converted three-point plays. Appleby made 5 of 8 3s and 8 of 17 shots for the game.

McConnell was proud to see Appleby have a career night in her hometown.

“She's a spark plug,” McConnell said. “We have tremendous confidence in her and have confidence with the ball in her hands.”

Seton Hill went the final 5:53 without a field goal and shot 2 for 11 in the final period.

“The fourth quarter got away from us,” Seton Hill coach Mark Katarski said. “We have been playing in starts and fits throughout the year. We really haven't put together four really good quarters.”

Megan Smith added 13 points, Denman had 11 points and five assists, and Brittany Robinson added eight points and 10 rebounds for IUP.

Chrisanna Green had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Seton Hill.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.