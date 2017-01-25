Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

GCC grad Appleby shines in return for IUP
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 8:42 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University's Chrisanna Green shoots against Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Brittany Robinson on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University's Chrisanna Green shoots against Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Lauren Wolosik on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University head coach Mark Katarski reacts toward Lindsey Mifsud during the game against Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University's Alexandria Deep runs into Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Carolyn Appleby on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Carolyn Appleby steals the ball from Seton Hill's Alexandra Hay on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University's Jenna Kaufman goes up for a shot against Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University's bench reacts during a potential three-pointer against Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University gathers for a cheer before playing Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University's Chrisanna Green battles Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Ana Hollen for a loose ball on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University head coach Mark Katarski talks to his players during the game against Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University's Chrisanna Green shoots against Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Lauren Wolosik on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University's Chrisanna Green battles Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Ana Hollen for a loose ball on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University's bench reacts during a potential three-pointer against Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University head coach Mark Katarski talks to his players during the game against Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University's Jenna Kaufman goes up for a shot against Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Carolyn Appleby steals the ball from Seton Hill's Alexandra Hay on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University head coach Mark Katarski reacts toward Lindsey Mifsud during the game against Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University's Alexandria Deep runs into Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Carolyn Appleby on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.

Updated 43 minutes ago

If Carolyn Appleby was nervous returning to Greensburg to play in front of family and friends she didn't show it.

Appleby and her IUP teammates couldn't have scripted this homecoming much better as they saved their best for last with a near-perfect fourth quarter.

Appleby, a sophomore point guard, scored a game- and career-high 24 points and made five 3-pointers to pace IUP to a 72-51 PSAC victory on Wednesday night at the McKenna Center.

IUP (13-5, 11-3) made 11 of 15 shots in the fourth and outscored the Griffins (11-9, 7-7), 28-8.

“At halftime we talked about getting more spacing and ball movement,” Appleby said. “We had great ball movement (in the fourth quarter) and we only had one foul. We needed a game like this coming off of three (straight) losses. It was nice to play well here tonight.”

Leading 44-43 heading into the fourth, the Crimson Hawks, who had just seven turnovers, played with more patience, and it produced instant offense.

“We were too stagnant against their zone,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “Too much standing around. We made the extra pass and had good balance (in the second half).”

A 14-3 run to open the quarter, with Appleby hitting a 3 and a slashing layup, put the Crimson Hawks up 58-49 with just under six minutes to play.

Jenna Kaufman, who led Seton Hill with 14 points, made a 3-pointer to silence the run, but IUP went right back to work, ending the game on a 14-2 run.

Appleby and Halle Denman each converted three-point plays. Appleby made 5 of 8 3s and 8 of 17 shots for the game.

McConnell was proud to see Appleby have a career night in her hometown.

“She's a spark plug,” McConnell said. “We have tremendous confidence in her and have confidence with the ball in her hands.”

Seton Hill went the final 5:53 without a field goal and shot 2 for 11 in the final period.

“The fourth quarter got away from us,” Seton Hill coach Mark Katarski said. “We have been playing in starts and fits throughout the year. We really haven't put together four really good quarters.”

Megan Smith added 13 points, Denman had 11 points and five assists, and Brittany Robinson added eight points and 10 rebounds for IUP.

Chrisanna Green had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Seton Hill.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.