District Colleges

GCC grad Appleby leads IUP to win at Seton Hill
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Carolyn Appleby (right) reacts after her 3-pointer against Seton Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Carolyn Appleby (left) waits to be announced before playing Seton Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Carolyn Appleby (third from right) bows her head during the national anthem before playing Seton Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Carolyn Appleby steals the ball from Seton Hill's Alexandra Hay on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Carolyn Appleby steals the ball from Seton Hill's Alexandra Hay on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.

The lane parted and IUP guard Carolyn Appleby cut to the basket with a burst of speed.

“I saw an opportunity there and took it,” said Appleby, who took a feed from teammate Halle Denman and made a nifty reverse layup off the glass for two of her career-high 24 points in Wednesday night's victory at Seton Hill.

She saw her homecoming game as an opportunity and took full advantage of that, too. IUP won 72-51, with Appleby out in front, a road win with the gentle comforts of home.

She continued her progression as an on-the-rise sophomore, showing the backcourt skills that made her such a good player at Greensburg Central Catholic have translated quite well to the Division II college level.

Friends and family seeing her play was a bonus.

She hit a career-high 5 of 8 3-pointers and led the Crimson Hawks (13-5, 11-3 PSAC West) on a 28-8 fourth-quarter run.

“As a fan of the game and a person from afar, you're happy when people can do things in front of their home crowd,” Seton Hill coach Mark Katarski said. “I grew up across the street from Carolyn's mother. I'm happy for Carloyn; it's just tough because she did it against our team.”

IUP coach Tom McConnell calls Appleby a “versatile scoring point guard.”

“She is one of those fun and special players to coach,” McConnell said. “We love having her because she brings so much energy. She has boundless enthusiasm for the game and life.”

Appleby embraced the opportunity to orchestrate the backcourt and has done so with a respectful nod to teammates who can make her even better.

“We have two great leaders in (junior) Megan (Smith) and (redshirt sophomore) Lauren (Wolosik), but I knew my role on the court would be at point guard,” Appleby said. “I knew I'd have to be the calm leader on the floor. I was used to having that role from high school. I wasn't expecting too much. I just knew I had to keep it up.”

The 5-foot-5 Appleby was a dual-threat scorer as a shooter and slasher at Greensburg Central, often getting tough hoops against taller players.

She averaged 20.7 points as a senior.

Her game has become more well-rounded as her college career blossoms.

“No one ever had to question how hard she plays or the effort she gives,” McConnell said. “She is learning to play her pace, when to pull the ball out on offense and when to go. And she is tenacious defensively.”

Appleby took a recent three-game losing streak to heart.

“I had some bad turnovers and got back into the gym to work on some things,” Appleby said. “It wasn't a slump. I just had to play better.”

Unlike some games at Central, she doesn't have to shoulder the scoring load. IUP has four players averaging nine or more points.

“We have Meg (Smith), Lauren (Wolosik), Brit (Robinson), Maura (D'Anna). We have contributors everywhere,” Appleby said.

Through 17 games, Appleby was averaging 13.0 points and 2.6 assists. She had 11 double-digit scoring games, including 20 against Lock Haven and Kutztown, 22 against Bloomsburg.

As a freshman, Appleby came off the bench and played 13.1 minutes a game in 29 appearances. She averaged 5.2 points and 1.8 assists in prep mode for this season. She scored in double figures in her last three games, including a 14-point, 11-assist game against Virginia Union in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“The toughest part was the shot clock and the speed of the game is so much quicker,” Appleby said. “I really worked on my ball-handling and I think my shot improved.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

