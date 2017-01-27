Tangerine Bowl memorabilia donated to SVC

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A unique piece of sports memorabilia was given to St. Vincent College on Thursday.

The football that late Bearcats' alum Don Henigin carried across the goal line for SVC's only touchdown in the 1950 Tangerine Bowl was donated to the college on behalf of the Henigin family.

The football will be on display next to the Tangerine Bowl trophy in the trophy case in the Robert S. Carey Center.

Known as “Giant,” Henigin, from Blairsville, scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter as the Bearcats defeated Emory & Henry, 7-6, in Orlando, Fla. The win capped an undefeated season, and Henigin was awarded the game ball.

Henigin died in November at age 86.

The football made it out of the house on one occasion since the big game.

“We were kids,” said Michael Henigin, Don's son. “We needed a football to play with. We took it outside and started to play with it. Let's just say we never tried that again.”