Struggling Pitt-Greensburg men staying positive

Pitt-Greensburg started the season with a ring presentation to celebrate its Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference men's basketball championship.

The Bobcats promised expectations would not change, and coach Sean Strickland even raised the stakes, saying the team would be deeper and continue to run with their “revolutionary” style.

But the harsh reality of small-college graduation losses and the growing pains of playing underclassmen hit the team hard and sent the season sideways from the tip.

The confidence the Bobcats displayed was silenced.

A team that played in the NCAA Division III Tournament last year started this season with 18 consecutive losses. One win is an outlier. They stand at 1-19 and 1-12 in the AMCC.

“It's been a wake-up call because we kind of flipped the script,” sophomore guard Kyle Bondi said. “We knew with losing eight seniors it would be a learning curve. We just want to get better each game and keep playing a full 40 minutes. We're not giving up.”

The sharp turn has been humbling but has not broken a team Strickland thinks can raise its own conference banner in the coming years. This is only a rough patch, the coach said. Growing pains.

“We expected our returning guys to be a little farther along than they are, and I think the freshmen mistakes are amplified,” Strickland said. “There are no older guys to calm the ship. I think we'll be OK. It'll take patience. In a couple of years, we'll be back. Some people are all freaking out and think something's wrong. We're not panicking.”

In Saturday's home game against D'Youville, a reoccurring theme bit down again. The Bobcats took a 65-64 lead with just over five minutes to play but were outscored, 19-5, the rest of the way in an 83-70 loss.

The Bobcats shot 17 of 54 from two-point range and moved to 0-8 this season at Chambers Hall.

The latest defeat came despite a glimmer of hope — an 82-77 win at Mt. Aloysius on Wednesday that snapped a 19-game losing streak dating back to last season.

“I thought we were going to win today,” Strickland said Saturday. “We just didn't execute down the stretch.”

The Bobcats are losing by an average of 26 points per game.

“It's been hard but it's also brought us closer together,” said junior guard Joe Mancini (North Allegheny). “When you're down and losing, you character shows. Losing sucks, for sure. We get bad breaks; everybody gets bad breaks. We're all trying to get better.”

The roster has eight freshmen, three sophomores, two juniors and one senior.

UPG has allowed over 100 points four times. Penn State Altoona beat the Bobcats, 101-86, they fell 121-59 against Baldwin Wallace, and 104-62 to Hilbert.

There have been close games, too: an eight-point loss to Waynesburg and a six-point defeat to Mt. Aloysius among them. But those are just half-sneezes to the program; poor substitutes for wins.

Strickland said this year's players need to put in the extra time the previous seniors did — a key to their success.

The players are starting to believe in the power of practice.

“You're seeing guys in practice before practice and in here shooting late at night,” said Bondi, a Moon graduate who scored a game-high 23 points Saturday.

And that means not looking dubiously into the future.

“We're going to have a veteran team coming back next year, and we won't let this happen again.”

UPG lost four career 1,000-point scorers from last season, including Mike Connelly, who played a key role on the Bobcats' 19-10 team.

It's been tough for members of the conference-winning team to see snags in the fabric.

“It makes us wonder: Did we do enough last year to help get these guys prepared?” Connelly said. “Could we have done more?”

But there's hope: “This group is scoring more points than (Connelly's) group did when they were freshmen,” Strickland said.

Saturday's near-victory was a better showing for the Bobcats than their first game against D'Youville, a 108-90 loss in New York.

“The hardest thing is having those shots that used to drop not fall time and again,” D'Youville coach Earl Schunk said. “I know. I have been there. But the thing you see (with Pitt-Greensburg) is players who believe in what they're doing and staying with it.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.