Alle-Kiski campus clippings: Edinboro's Stein shines on Senior Day

Holly Stein made a splash on Senior Day at Edinboro.

The St. Joseph graduate won two individual events and was part of a victorious relay as the Fighting Scots posted a 112-93 victory over Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference foe Clarion on Friday.

Stein picked up a 200-yard freestyle victory in 1 minute, 58.79 seconds and added another first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.11. Both times qualified for the PSAC championships.

The 200 medley relay of Stein, Morgan Joseph, Breanna Purnell and Katelyn Kopacko finished in 1:49.65.

Men's basketball

Allegheny

Freshman Jamison Nee (Highlands) had a pair of double-digit performances as Allegheny (6-13, 3-9) split two North Coast Athletic Conference games this week. Nee had 12 points and five rebounds as the Gators beat Kenyon, 90-73, on Wednesday and followed it up with a 10-point, four-assist showing in a 69-57 loss to Hiram on Saturday.

St. Vincent

Sophomore Mike Simmons (Kiski Area) hit all three of his shot attempts, finishing with eight points, as the Bearcats (15-4, 11-1) beat Presidents' Athletic Conference rival Geneva, 73-60, on Saturday. Simmons had nine points in a 76-60 victory over Washington & Jefferson on Wednesday.

Women's basketball

Pepperdine

Redshirt freshman Sydney Bordonaro (Burrell) scored 12 points, but the Waves (5-16, 3-7) dropped an 83-61 decision to first-place Gonzaga in a West Coast Conference game Saturday. Bordonaro shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

Pitt-Greensburg

Junior Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) scored 16 points as the Bobcats (7-13, 6-7) notched a 76-69 victory over D'Youville in Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference play Saturday. Oddis added seven rebounds in the win.

Slippery Rock

Junior Mallory Heinle (St. Joseph) scored 11 points and added five rebounds, but The Rock (9-12, 6-9) fell 64-63 to Gannon on Wednesday. Heinle added eight points and seven rebounds in a 74-63 loss to Seton Hill on Saturday.

Gymnastics

West Virginia

Junior Jordan Gillette (Highlands) competed in three events as West Virginia posted a season high in points in a sweep of Denver, Temple and Towson. Gillette scored a 9.85 on balance beam, 9.775 on floor and 9.725 on uneven bars as the Mountaineers racked up 196.3 team points.

Track and field

Westminster

Freshmen D'Aundre Johnson (Valley) and Ian Miller (Freeport) competed at the SPIRE Institute Midwest Open in Geneva, Ohio, on Saturday. Johnson finished 17th in the triple jump with a distance of 12.27 meters, and Miller took 13th in the pole vault by clearing 4.28 meters.

Wrestling

Penn State

Redshirt junior Matt McCutcheon (Kiski Area) won a pair of matches as the No. 1 Nittany Lions posted victories at No. 13 Wisconsin and over Northwestern in the Big Ten. McCutcheon opened with a hard-fought 2-0 decision over Wisconsin's Ricky Robertson on Friday as Penn State beat the Badgers, 33-11. Then, in front of a sold-out Rec Hall crowd Sunday, McCutcheon posted a 10-3 decision over Northwestern's Jacob Berkowitz as the Nittany Lions rolled to a 45-3 victory. McCutcheon (12-2), ranked 10th in the country at 197 pounds, and the Nittany Lions (10-0) face a major test Friday as they travel to face No. 3 Ohio State.

Pitt-Johnstown

Redshirt sophomore Steve Edwards (Burrell) helped the No. 11 Mountain Cats post a 19-18 upset of No. 6 Wheeling Jesuit on Friday. Edwards scored a 9-1 major decision over Nic Skonieczny, tying the match at 11. The teams finished in a tie after 10 bouts, but Pitt-Johnstown came away with the win on the third criteria: most points scored.

