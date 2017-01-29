Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Valley grad Walters back for more after record-setting 1st year for Seton Hill track

Jerin Steele | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 11:40 p.m.
Courtesy of Seton Hill athletics
Seton Hill's Ameriah Walters (right) competes in a meet during the 2016 indoor track and field season.

Updated 1 hour ago

Ameriah Walters set goals for herself throughout her freshman track season at Seton Hill and, after reaching each one, she raised the bar to the next goal.

By the time the Valley graduate finished the year, the bar was set pretty high — but that's where she wants it.

Walters concluded her first season as the 200-meter outdoor champion at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference finals and broke school records in the indoor 200, 400 and outdoor 200 to go along with two more school records as the anchor of the 400 outdoor and 1,600 indoor relay teams.

With her sophomore season underway, Walters wants to keep raising her standards.

“It's about just pushing yourself every practice and every weight lift so, when the meet comes, you can prove what you've been working hard for,” said Walters, who won a pair of WPIAL gold and PIAA silver medals as a senior at Valley.

Walters scored a first-place finish in the 400 and second in the 200 at Edinboro two weeks ago. Winning at early season meets is nice, but for Walters, it's all about getting ready for the PSAC indoor championships Feb. 25-26. Last year, Walters entered PSAC indoors with the fastest 200 time in the conference and placed fourth in the finals.

“You don't see (a freshman) do what she's done too often, but she's setting the bar there,” Seton Hill coach Jenna Fatica said. “She knows it's a new year. She is going to be pushed, but when she's pushed that is when she does her best.

“I am very fortunate to have Ameriah on the team. She is a leading factor as to why the female track and field program is so competitive. I never have to question her work ethic at practice. I know she's putting in the work because she is one of the athletes on the team that has very high goals.”

Walters' work ethic showed last spring after she suffered a concussion during outdoor season. After taking a few weeks to recover, she came back to set the school record in the PSAC championships in the 200 in 24.50 and won her first conference title.

“When I got back I was feeling a little discouraged, but I talked with my mom and that helped a lot with encouragement,” Walters said. “When I went out there I said a little prayer and, I don't know…I just ran. It happened to be one of my best times, and I'm thankful for that.”

Seton Hill will participate in three more meets before the PSAC Indoor Championships, including the Fast Track National Invite in Staten Island, N.Y., which Fatica and Walters said will feature some top runners in the country.

Walters looks to continue improving over the next few weeks before she tries to add an indoor title to go along with her outdoor championship.

“I want to shave off a little bit (of time),” she said. “I don't want to pinpoint an exact time, but I'm going to push to do the best that I can to improve my time.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.