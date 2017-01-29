Valley grad Walters back for more after record-setting 1st year for Seton Hill track

Ameriah Walters set goals for herself throughout her freshman track season at Seton Hill and, after reaching each one, she raised the bar to the next goal.

By the time the Valley graduate finished the year, the bar was set pretty high — but that's where she wants it.

Walters concluded her first season as the 200-meter outdoor champion at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference finals and broke school records in the indoor 200, 400 and outdoor 200 to go along with two more school records as the anchor of the 400 outdoor and 1,600 indoor relay teams.

With her sophomore season underway, Walters wants to keep raising her standards.

“It's about just pushing yourself every practice and every weight lift so, when the meet comes, you can prove what you've been working hard for,” said Walters, who won a pair of WPIAL gold and PIAA silver medals as a senior at Valley.

Walters scored a first-place finish in the 400 and second in the 200 at Edinboro two weeks ago. Winning at early season meets is nice, but for Walters, it's all about getting ready for the PSAC indoor championships Feb. 25-26. Last year, Walters entered PSAC indoors with the fastest 200 time in the conference and placed fourth in the finals.

“You don't see (a freshman) do what she's done too often, but she's setting the bar there,” Seton Hill coach Jenna Fatica said. “She knows it's a new year. She is going to be pushed, but when she's pushed that is when she does her best.

“I am very fortunate to have Ameriah on the team. She is a leading factor as to why the female track and field program is so competitive. I never have to question her work ethic at practice. I know she's putting in the work because she is one of the athletes on the team that has very high goals.”

Walters' work ethic showed last spring after she suffered a concussion during outdoor season. After taking a few weeks to recover, she came back to set the school record in the PSAC championships in the 200 in 24.50 and won her first conference title.

“When I got back I was feeling a little discouraged, but I talked with my mom and that helped a lot with encouragement,” Walters said. “When I went out there I said a little prayer and, I don't know…I just ran. It happened to be one of my best times, and I'm thankful for that.”

Seton Hill will participate in three more meets before the PSAC Indoor Championships, including the Fast Track National Invite in Staten Island, N.Y., which Fatica and Walters said will feature some top runners in the country.

Walters looks to continue improving over the next few weeks before she tries to add an indoor title to go along with her outdoor championship.

“I want to shave off a little bit (of time),” she said. “I don't want to pinpoint an exact time, but I'm going to push to do the best that I can to improve my time.”

