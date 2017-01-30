Weekend college top 10: La Roche's McLin breaks scoring record in win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. LA ROCHE's McLIN BREAKS SCORING RECORD IN VICTORY

Senior Sabrina McLin scored 20 points to pass former teammate Casie Cygan for first place on the school's all-time scoring list as the Redhawks defeated Hilbert, 72-61, on Saturday for their ninth straight victory. McLin, the 2016 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Player of the Year, has 1,578 career points. Senior Mackenzie O'Donnell (Butler), who has 1,438 career points, scored 17 against Hilbert. La Roche improved to 15-4, 12-0.

2. CAL (PA.) WOMEN AVENGE ONLY LOSS OF SEASON

Senior Miki Glenn had 20 points and went 13 of 13 from the free-throw line as the No. 5 Vulcans edged Edinboro, 75-71, to move into sole possession of first place in the PSAC West. Junior Seairra Barrett (Central Valley) contributed 15 points and a season-high 11 rebounds for Cal (20-1, 14-1), which lost 71-54 to the Fighting Scots on Dec. 30. The Vulcans have won nine straight.

3. IUP MEN WIN CLASH BETWEEN TOP TEAMS IN PSAC WEST

Sophomore Dante Lombardi (The Kiski School) had 19 points and seven assists, and senior Devon Cottrell (Gateway) finished with 15 points and five blocks to lift the No. 6 Crimson Hawks past Gannon, 72-62, on Saturday. IUP (19-2, 14-1 PSAC) owns a three-game lead over the Golden Knights (13-6, 11-4). The Crimson Hawks, who have won 10 straight, ended Gannon's eight-game winning streak.

4. ST. VINCENT MEN EXTEND WINNING STREAK TO SEVEN

Senior Austin Ford finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, and the Bearcats beat Geneva, 73-60, on Saturday. The Bearcats (15-4, 11-1 PAC) maintained a two-game lead over Thomas More (13-6, 9-3) for first place in the conference. St. Vincent won the first matchup, and the teams meet again Feb. 15.

5. PENN STATE RUNNER SETS INDOOR RECORD

Sophomore Isaiah Harris ran the 600 meters in 1 minute, 14.96 seconds at the Penn State National Open on Saturday, breaking the indoor world junior record and indoor world junior collegiate record. However, the time was good only for second place. First went to Penn State alumnus Casimir Loxsom, whose 1:14.91 set a world record. Nittany Lions sophomore Tessa Barrett won the 3,000 meters, and her time of 9:07.22 broke the school record and is the best time in the NCAA this season.

6. TOP-RANKED PENN STATE WRESTLING ROLLS AGAIN

Victories by sophomore Jason Nolf (Kittanning) at 157 pounds, junior Matt McCutcheon (Kiski Area) at 197 pounds and senior Jimmy Gulibon (Derry) at 141 pounds helped the Nittany Lions rout No. 13 Wisconsin, 33-11, on Friday. Penn State (10-0, 6-0 Big Ten) then dispatched Northwestern, 45-3, on Sunday.

7. FAST START BUOYS ROBERT MORRIS MEN'S HOCKEY

The Colonials scored six times in the first period to tie a school record and defeated Holy Cross, 6-0, on Saturday to earn a split in their weekend series. Senior Dalton Izyk, making his first start since Nov. 5, stopped 25 shots for his sixth career shutout. Junior Brady Ferguson had a goal and three assists, surpassing 100 career points. Robert Morris improved to 15-8-3 overall and 11-7-2 in the Atlantic Hockey Conference.

8. SENIOR'S CAREER NIGHT BOOSTS POINT PARK WOMEN

Ja'Nia McPhatter (New Castle) scored a personal-best 33 points on 10-for-17 shooting as the Pioneers defeated Alice Lloyd (Ky.), 76-68, on Saturday. She added seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Point Park (17-8, 7-5 River States Conference).

9. PITT SWIMMING AND DIVING DOMINATES INVITATIONAL

The Panthers combined to win 31 of 32 events in the six-team Western Pennsylvania Invitational over the weekend at Trees Pool. Cal (Pa.), Carnegie Mellon, Clarion, Duquesne and St. Francis (Pa.) also competed. Senior Gabe Larson, swimming in his final home meet, won the 100 back, 50 free and 200 individual medley for the men.

10. CAL (PA.)'S FRIEND SETS SCHOOL RECORD, WINS RACE

Junior Julie Friend (Uniontown) broke her record in the 3,000 meters by nearly 25 seconds with a first-place time of 9 minutes, 47.66 seconds at the SPIRE Midwest Open over the weekend in Geneva, Ohio. She also was part of the winning distance medley relay team.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.