Breaking News Alert...

Cassidy Shepherd hopes her early-season success in the pole vault is a precursor to more good things.

Shepherd, a senior at Westminster and a Greensburg Salem product, was named Corvias Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III South Women's Field Athlete of the Week. She won the pole vault at the SPIRE Midwest Classic with a personal-best mark of 12 feet, 6- 1⁄ 4 inches. The height ranks second in Division III this indoor season.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Senior Madison Fiaschetti (Hempfield) placed ninth in the mile at the Crusader Classic in a time of 5 minutes, 38 seconds.

Men's basketball

Coast Guard

Freshman guard Sean Graytok (Latrobe) is averaging 4.2 points in 15.3 minutes per game for the Division III Bears (6-14, 2-8 New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference).

Fort Wayne

Sophomore guard Kason Harrell (Hempfield) scored 16 points in a 103-73 win over IUPUI, connecting on 6 of 7 field goals, including 3 of 4 3-pointers. He added 12 points in an 87-83 win over Oral Roberts. The Mastodons are 16-8 overall and 5-5 in the Summit League.

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman guard Sean Stinelli (Penn-Trafford) was named Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III South Men's Basketball Rookie of the Week for the third straight time after averaging 26.5 points and hitting 13 of 21 3-pointers over a two-game stretch for the Presidents (2-19, 2-12 Presidents' Athletic Conference). He had a career-high 27 points against Grove City and made seven 3s and scored 26 against St. Vincent. He was scoring 21.6 points across a five-game stretch.

Women's basketball

Allegheny

Sophomore guard Delaney Arbore (Norwin) had 19 points and made six 3-pointers for the Gators (3-18, 1-11 North Coast Athletic Conference) in a 99-54 loss to DePauw. She added six rebounds and three blocks.

Grove City

Freshman center Laura Buchanan (Norwin) has played in 26 games, with 11 starts, and is averaging 6.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19.7 minutes a game for the Wolverines (13-13, 10-7 PAC).

IUP

Sophomore guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Athlete of the Week after averaging 20.5 points in a pair of road wins for the Crimson Hawks (16-5, 14-3 PSAC). She shot 15 of 30, 6 of 12 from 3-point range, in the wins.

Baseball

Seton Hill

Junior pitcher Perry DellaValle was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason Atlantic Region first team and was selected as an NCBWA Preseason First Team All-American.

DelleValle is the second All-American pick from Seton Hill, joining Nick Sell. DellaValle was 9-1 last season with a 1.79 ERA with 84 strikeouts and six complete games. He received all-conference and all-region honors and was an American Baseball Coaches Association first-team pick.

Seton Hill was picked to finish second in the PSAC West in the preseason coaches poll, behind Mercyhurst.

Men's volleyball

Juniata

Junior outside hitter Matt Vasinko (Derry) is fourth on the team with 44 kills (1.52 per set) and ranks third with 42 digs. He has started seven matches for Juniata (5-4).

Men's swimming

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore Mark Patterson (Norwin) was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Swimmer of the Week after he won four events and broke the St. Vincent pool record in the 200-yard backstroke (1:59.49). He won the 200-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke and helped the 400-yard medley relay to victory against Pitt-Bradford.

Softball

St. Vincent

Senior pitcher Samantha Emert was named a preseason All-American by Fastpitch News, one of 48 players selected nationwide. Emert was the PAC Player of the Year last season, in addition to several other honors. She finished 18-8 with a 1.11 ERA — both single-season school records. She struck out 118 and tossed eight shutouts.