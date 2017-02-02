Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Pitt-Greensburg women hitting peak at right time
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pitt-Greensburg's Jenna Cole shoots as D'Youville's Magan Magee looks on at UPG in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pitt-Greensburg head women basketball coach Erin Eaton makes a point during the game against D'Youville at UPG in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pitt-Greensburg's Jenna Cole eyes the hoop as she passes by D'Youville's Jordan Smith at UPG in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pitt-Greensburg's Kelsey Oddis shoots over D'Youville's CeDrice Howard at UPG in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pitt-Greensburg head women basketball coach Erin Eaton makes a point during a timeout against D'Youville at UPG in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pitt-Greensburg's Sylvia Stuart drives to the hoop over D'Youville's CeDrice Howard at UPG in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Infusing two freshmen into the starting five has been a work in progress for the Pitt-Greensburg women's basketball team. But while the increased roles of Colleen Murphy and Jenna Cole have taken some time to reveal their benefits, the pair are hitting their stride with their teammates — just in time for a postseason push.

And that means this: UPG is not done yet.

After a 76-69 home win over D'Youville on Saturday afternoon at Chambers Hall, the Bobcats (7-13, 6-7) are tied for fifth in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference standings with five games to play. The top six make the tournament.

“We're starting to play together,” said Cole, a 6-foot freshman forward who played on back-to-back WPIAL Class AAAA championship teams at Norwin. “We know we have a shot at the playoffs. We just have to keep going.”

Playing a fast style, the Bobcats have become somewhat popular on campus.

“The women's team gets bigger crowds than we do,” UPG men's coach Sean Strickland said. “They're definitely more fun to watch.”

And by fast, the women mean pedal-to-the-floor pace.

“Teams' only hope against us is to slow us down,” coach Erin Eaton said. “We want to make it a track meet.”

And when things slow down, so do the Bobcats.

“Our inconsistency lies with effort and energy,” Eaton said. “Outside of La Roche, no one should be able to run with us. When we get into a half-court game, we struggle.”

UPG has been impressive of late, particularly in the play of Cole and junior Kelsey Oddis (Burrell).

During a recent stretch, Oddis scored a career-high 36 points and Cole went for 19 points and 13 rebounds in a 75-64 win over Pitt-Bradford.

Then, the game of the year happened. Oddis scored 33 and Cole a career-high 30 as the Bobcats outran Penn State Altoona, 104-101, in overtime. Oddis added five assists, and Cole grabbed 12 rebounds.

“For the fans, that was an exciting game,” Eaton said. “We won that game because we controlled the tempo.”

Senior point guard Lyndy Baer has been the steady floor leader, scoring when needed and dishing assists. She set the school record with 15 assists in a game this season and had 14 in the win over Altoona.

With rapid movement and crisp passing, UPG could be rounding into form, albeit late but better than not at all.

“You're starting to see more flow with the ball and move more,” Cole said. “It's more obvious that we're all in. We need to keep winning, stay calm and not panic in certain situations.”

The Bobcats are seeking their sixth straight trip to the postseason. In Eaton's first season, UPG finished in a three-way tie for fifth and missed out because of a tiebreaker.

What can't happen is for UPG to finish tied with Mt. Aloysius because the Mounties swept the Bobcats.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

