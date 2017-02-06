Norwin grad Patterson honored at Penn State Behrend

When former Norwin swimmer Mark Patterson was shopping around for colleges, he had choices from both ends of the spectrum.

He took a visit to Florida Technical Institute located in sunny Melbourne, Fla., where the 80-degree temperatures and sun-soaked beaches weren't enough to lure the boy from Western Pennsylvania

Instead, Patterson chose mass amounts of snow and the brutal winters of Lake Erie when he decided to go to Penn State Behrend.

“Once I came here and did my visit, I fell in love with everything about it,” said Patterson, who is majoring in mechanical engineering. “I called my dad on the way home and told him that there's nothing that I did not like (about the school). It was one of the easiest decisions I've made. I don't mind the cold.”

Judging by the results of his freshman season, Patterson is pretty good at making decisions. He was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference's Newcomer of the Year while also adding first-team all-conference honors in the 200 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 400 medley relay and 800 freestyle relay.

“He came in as a quality athlete and came in right way as a top scorer for us,” said Penn State Behrend swimming coach Jennifer Wallace, who is in her 17th season with the program and 14th as coach. “Few people train as hard as him, and his goals are pretty hefty.”

Patterson was also named to the AMCC second team in the 500 freestyle and topped his freshman season by setting a school record in the 1000 freestyle (10:09.50).

Patterson's brother, Matthew, competed against Wallace and her Nittany Lions as a swimmer at Pitt Bradford. She immediately was drawn by the last name when she was on the recruiting trail.

“I knew his brother (Matthew) and I saw (Mark's) size. He's tall and has big hands, which is always good for swimming,” Wallace said. “When he came up to campus, it was like he was a part of the team already. I felt that and it's great when someone can find that.”

Patterson has proven to be force as a sophomore too. He broke the St. Vincent pool record in the 200 backstroke (1:59.45) in Behrend's loss to the Bearcats to close out the regular season. The Lions hold a 5-2 record in dual meets heading into the AMCC championships that will be hosted by Penn State Behrend this weekend.

Wallace thinks Patterson has a chance to qualify for the NCAA Division III championships March 15-18, in Shenandoah, Texas. He's just one second off the cut in the 200 free.

“We have to start looking at NCAAs,” Wallace said. “I think he has the potential to be invited to the meet but to score in the top 16 would be amazing for anyone.”

By the time Patterson gets to the postseason he might not be able to fly under the radar in relative anonymity anymore. He was named AMCC Athlete of the Week for his record-breaking performance at St. Vincent and his head-turning performance against Pitt Bradford where he finished first in the 200 free and 100 backstroke while helping the 400 medley relay team to a first-place finish.

“It's a really big honor,” Patterson said. “My professor in my thermodynamics class this week made it a point to say something during class.”

Wallace said that with his unlimited potential and work ethic, Patterson has a bright future ahead of him.

“I want to call him the Energizer Bunny,” Wallace said. “He can hit times in practice that, at times, are hard for even him to hit. He just wants to take off the leash and go, and it's fun to watch.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.