Cal (Pa.) runner Friend separates herself from pack

Few opponents can keep up with Cal (Pa.)'s Julie Friend, and she sets herself apart when she's not running, too.

“She's highly intelligent, but she operates kind of different than average kids do,” Vulcans coach Daniel Caulfield said. “She's very inquisitive about all things in the world, really. You could have a conversation with the girl about mushrooms for an hour because she took a mycology class.”

Friend, a Uniontown graduate who majors in biology and pre-med, said she's not a sports fan. She prefers working on art projects to watching TV. She claims she is uncoordinated, but when it comes time for race day, look out.

“She's kind of one of those born-to-run individuals,” Caulfield said. “Genetically and psychologically, she's got what it takes.”

Friend, a redshirt junior, is a two-time outdoor NCAA Division II All-American in the steeplechase, an event in which she holds the school record. At Saturday's SPIRE Midwest Open in Geneva, Ohio, she broke her indoor school record in the 3,000 meters. In cross country, she helped the Vulcans win their first Atlantic Region title in 2015. And Caulfield said he sees more in the future, such as participating in the Olympic trials for the 2020 Games.

“She definitely doesn't realize how good she is,” he said.

Part of the reason for that might be because her career has been interrupted three times — sitting out a season in each sport. In the fall, she redshirted in cross country to preserve eligibility for her final season. In winter 2015-16, she missed the indoor season with a sprained ankle. And she missed the outdoor season in spring 2015 because she said she burnt herself out in training, which often consists of running 70 miles per week.

Not being able to compete during those times proved to be a valuable lesson, she said.

“It teaches you how to be patient, and it kind of means you're not in control of the situation and those are things that I have a hard time with because I like to know what's going on all the time,” Friend said.

“You can't during those situations. It teaches you to be OK with what you're given. I appreciate running more now than before when I had it all the time. I'm just happy to be healthy and running as well as I am because now it's fun and because I appreciate it more than I would otherwise.”

Friend said her goals for this year include an All-American finish (top 12) in indoor, whether it's in the 5,000, 3,000 or distance medley relay. The arrival of outdoor season means it's time for her favorite event, the steeplechase, which is a 3,000-meter race that includes hurdles and a 12-foot water pit.

“That's an enjoyable event because you just get to keep jumping stuff,” Friend said. “As long as you're hanging with other people who are jumping stuff, it's a fun day.”

She finished sixth in the event at NCAAs as a freshman and seventh as a redshirt sophomore. Not bad for someone who never raced in the event before getting to Cal because it's not part of Pennsylvania high school meets.

Friend also took third in the steeplechase in July 2014 at the USA Track and Field Junior Championships, which is for runners 19 and younger. That demonstrated her ability to compete with the nation's best.

“She is one of those unique individuals that actually loves the aspect of running,” Caulfield said, “and combined with her work ethic, allows her to be phenomenal with it.”

