Local wrestlers power Seton Hill wrestling to another winning season

There's a three-story, white-and-brown structure known as the “old Verizon building” that sits on the southeast edge of the Seton Hill campus where at about 4 p.m. every day, an intense dodgeball game breaks out between the upperclassmen and underclassmen on the wrestling team.

Sometimes things get heated, and the teams need to be divided into odd against even weight classes, but there's always a lighthearted undertone once the players start bouncing quotes off each other from Ben Stiller's 2004 comedy “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.” That's how Seton Hill coach Brian Tucker gets his practices started.

“You always hear, ‘Good one La Fleur' from the dodgeball movie,” Tucker said. “You just got to keep it light and keep them enjoying coming into practice. It's pretty intense, and there's definitely competition and trash talking with each other. These are competitive guys, and that's why we recruited them to wrestle. It's something different.”

Tucker likes different. Since he arrived four years ago, Seton Hill has been winning by being different. With the Griffins' 35-12 victory over Waynesburg on Wednesday, Seton Hill (8-4, 2-4 PSAC) clinched its third straight winning season. The streak is the first in the program's 11-year history, with all three winning seasons coming under Tucker's tenure as coach.

“We've narrowed in on the type of the kids that we like to recruit here,” Tucker said. “We're also a very good academic school and academic department for athletics. Since we've been in the PSAC as a school, the athletic department has been No. 1 in GPA all three years.”

With Seton Hill located smack dab in the middle of Westmoreland County, Tucker is surrounded by one of the most fertile high school wrestling recruiting grounds a college coach could want.

He has 10 wrestlers on his roster from Westmoreland County high schools. Redshirt sophomore Joey Alessandro (Hempfield) is 11-3 this season and is poised to make another deep postseason run. Last year, he finished as a NCAA Division II Super Region runner-up at 141 pounds and also was an NCAA D-II All-American. Tucker expects big things out of Alessandro when the Griffins travel to Mercyhurst for the Super Regionals on Feb. 24-25. The goal is to reach the D-II national tournament March 10-11 in Birmingham, Ala.

Redshirt senior Ty Lydic (Latrobe) is looking to turn in a strong performance at 149 pounds in his final postseason. Lydic (16-9) has recorded a few upsets this season and placed fourth at the Midwestern Classic in December in Indianapolis.

Redshirt junior Zach Voytek (Greensburg Salem) is getting back into shape after missing time with an injury. Voytek (11-2) won a 4-1 decision at 157 pounds over Shippensburg's Adam Martz, a NCAA D-II national qualifier, in the Griffins' 30-13 victory to round out the PSAC regular-season schedule.

“It's exciting to have that (winning) culture coming in and being ready for it,” Tucker said. “You ask them what their goals are this year, and it's to be national champions, and that wasn't always the case here at Seton Hill.”

The one thing Tucker never had was quality depth, and that's one of the reasons the Griffins have won five out of their last six matches. Injuries have forced Seton Hill to use its depth, as Tucker only has used his starting lineup once this season. That came at rival Mercyhurst, where Seton Hill fell 22-21 to the No. 5-ranked Lakers.

“I'm lucky to have depth, and there's very little drop off (in talent),” Tucker said. “That's why our record is the way it is this year, and we have kids coming in and learning fast.”

One of those freshmen who is learning fast is Damon Greenwald (Burrell). Greenwald (13-13) has been so impressive that Tucker expects him to have a wrestle-off at practice with senior Tanner Druck (11-10) for the right to represent the Griffins in the 165-pound class at super regionals.

“We have confidence in both of them at the regional tourney, but that (165-pound) weight class is very tough for us,” Tucker said. “Damon and Tanner will be a best-of-three matches (in practice), and I don't see one that's been head and shoulders above the other one. One thing that we've gotten into this year is we've had a few upperclassmen get beat out by these young guys.”

Freshman Alan Diltz (14-4) is looking for another shot at Mercyhurst's redshirt senior Willie Bohince (Penn-Trafford) in the 125-pound class during the postseason. The No. 1-ranked 125-pounder in Division II, Bohince accounts for two of Diltz's four losses on the season. Tucker said Diltz is closing the gap every time the two meet.

“We're getting into our postseason mode so that they're healthy, confident and happy,” Tucker said. “The happiness is pretty important. The guys put so much pressure on themselves, and the hard part is trying to get these guys to realize that it's supposed to be fun.”

