Post players lead the way as St. Vincent men topple Grove City

St. Vincent junior forward Tom Kromka thought he was kicked by a Grove City player while on the floor battling for a loose ball.

After the mild scrum, Kromka sought retaliation. He didn't come out swinging. That's not his style.

His revenge came in the form of one of the game's biggest plays.

On the next Grove City possession, Kromka stole a pass, zipped the ball ahead to junior Matt D'Amico, who returned the favor with an alley-oop pass to Kromka. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound junior finished with a soft layup off the glass to extend the Bearcats' lead to 19 as they rolled to their ninth straight victory, 62-50, on Saturday at the Carey Center in Latrobe.

“I wanted to dunk it, but I just laid it in,” said Kromka, who came off the bench to score a game-high 16 points to go with six rebounds and three steals. “After that cheap shot, I took a minute to calm down and relax.”

Led by Kromka, St. Vincent's three post players once again were difference makers in the win for the Bearcats (17-4, 13-1 Presidents' Athletic Conference), who lead the PAC in blocks and field-goal percentage.

“If we play to our potential, we know no one in the league can beat us,” Kromka said.

Senior forward Austin Ford added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and junior forward Austin Dedert, a Plum grad, had six points and five rebounds.

Kromka, Ford and Dedert had two blocks each.

Kromka, who began his college career at Carnegie Mellon and took community college classes last year before coming to St. Vincent, has been an impact player for the conference-leading Bearcats.

“Kromka is everybody's favorite Western Pennsylvania kid,” St. Vincent coach D.P. Harris said. “I named him a captain his first year, and I don't usually do that. Our bigs have been really effective.”

Dedert delivered an emphatic block early, and Ford dunked as St. Vincent built a 17-6 lead. Grove City (9-12, 5-9) played a slow-down, halfcourt game that limited fast breaks by the Bearcats. But they answered with 3-pointers, making 6 of 10. Sophomore guards Mike Simmons and Malique McLaren went back-to-back twice on 3s, the second time upping the lead to 33-15.

Grove City, which made only one of its first 18 shots from the field and went 11 minutes, 29 seconds without a field goal, managed to shrink lead to nine (37-28) with 16:26 left in the game on a fast-break layup by freshman guard Matt McGillen.

But the Bearcats went on a 10-0 run — with 3s by freshman Josh Duda and McLaren — to push the lead back to double digits at 47-28.

Junior Jason Capco had a career-high eight assists for the Bearcats. Simmons started in place of injured junior point guard Coy Patterson (hand).

“We have really smart guys,” Harris said. “We lost eight guys last year and weren't sure how long it might take for this group to come together. But they have played well together.”

Cory Huff scored a team-high 14, and Andrew Beckman scored 11 for Grove City.

St. Vincent is seeking its fourth regular-season title in five years.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.