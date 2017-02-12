Campus clippings: Jeannette's Sunder gives Carlow basketball dramatic win over Point Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette graduate Miles Sunder has made big shots in his basketball career, but the one he hit Tuesday night could down as one of his most memorable at the college level.

And be part of one of the most exciting finishes in the short history of Carlow men's basketball.

Sunder, a junior forward, swooped under the basket and tipped in an offensive rebound with three seconds left in overtime to lift the Celtics to a 75-74 win over Point Park in River States Conference play.

It was Carlow's first win over Point Park since the basketball program began in 2014.

P.J. McLaughlin (Greensburg Central Catholic) made a game-tying jumper with 1:14 left in regulation and finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Celtics (3-22, 2-11).

Men's basketball

College of New Jersey

Senior Corey Stanford (Penn-Trafford) is averaging 14.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Lions (17-7, 13-4 NJAC).

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman Sean Stinelli (Penn-Trafford) had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals, and junior Brian Graytok (Greensburg Central Catholic) finished with 11 points, five rebounds and a career-high eight assists as the Presidents (3-20, 3-13) downed Bethany (13-10, 8-8), 72-61.

Women's basketball

IUP

Sophomore guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) scored a team-high 19 points (7 for 14 field goals) and handed out five assists in a 77-65 win over Pitt-Johnstown, the fifth straight win for the Crimson Hawks (17-5, 15-3 PSAC).

Wrestling

Arizona State

Freshman 149-pounder Josh Maruca (Franklin Regional) was named PAC-12 Wrestler of the Week after pulling an upset over No. 18 Joey Delgado of Oregon State as No. 13 ASU won 33-11. Maruca is tied for fourth on the team with 27 dual-points.

Pitt-Johnstown

Junior Tyler Reinhart (Greensburg Salem), the No. 2-ranked Division II wrestler in the country at 165 pounds, gave No. 1 Fran Mizia of Mercyhurst all he could handle before falling 8-6. No. 4 UPJ (14-2, 7-0), however, edged past No. 7 Mercyhurst, 19-11, to win its second consecutive PSAC title. Reinhart, who has returned to the lineup after missing some time for an undisclosed reason, is a defending national champion.

Men's indoor track and field

Westminster

Sophomore Jake Kaylor (Greensburg Salem) tied for second in the pole vault at the Baldwin Wallace Mid-February Meet with a mark of 13 feet, 9 inches.

Softball

Kent State

Senior Maddy Grimm (Ligonier Valley) drove in 10 runs and had four hits in a pair of six-inning wins over Portland State (9-1) and Murray State (14-5) at the Mercer Invitational. Grimm, the Golden Flashes' all-time leader in home runs and RBIs, went 4 for 6 with a pair of three-run homers, a double, a triple and three runs scored.