Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Campus clippings: Jeannette's Sunder gives Carlow basketball dramatic win over Point Park
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Carolyn Appleby (right) reacts after her 3-pointer against Seton Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Seton Hill University. IUP won 72-61.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Jeannette graduate Miles Sunder has made big shots in his basketball career, but the one he hit Tuesday night could down as one of his most memorable at the college level.

And be part of one of the most exciting finishes in the short history of Carlow men's basketball.

Sunder, a junior forward, swooped under the basket and tipped in an offensive rebound with three seconds left in overtime to lift the Celtics to a 75-74 win over Point Park in River States Conference play.

It was Carlow's first win over Point Park since the basketball program began in 2014.

P.J. McLaughlin (Greensburg Central Catholic) made a game-tying jumper with 1:14 left in regulation and finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Celtics (3-22, 2-11).

Men's basketball

College of New Jersey

Senior Corey Stanford (Penn-Trafford) is averaging 14.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Lions (17-7, 13-4 NJAC).

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman Sean Stinelli (Penn-Trafford) had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals, and junior Brian Graytok (Greensburg Central Catholic) finished with 11 points, five rebounds and a career-high eight assists as the Presidents (3-20, 3-13) downed Bethany (13-10, 8-8), 72-61.

Women's basketball

IUP

Sophomore guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) scored a team-high 19 points (7 for 14 field goals) and handed out five assists in a 77-65 win over Pitt-Johnstown, the fifth straight win for the Crimson Hawks (17-5, 15-3 PSAC).

Wrestling

Arizona State

Freshman 149-pounder Josh Maruca (Franklin Regional) was named PAC-12 Wrestler of the Week after pulling an upset over No. 18 Joey Delgado of Oregon State as No. 13 ASU won 33-11. Maruca is tied for fourth on the team with 27 dual-points.

Pitt-Johnstown

Junior Tyler Reinhart (Greensburg Salem), the No. 2-ranked Division II wrestler in the country at 165 pounds, gave No. 1 Fran Mizia of Mercyhurst all he could handle before falling 8-6. No. 4 UPJ (14-2, 7-0), however, edged past No. 7 Mercyhurst, 19-11, to win its second consecutive PSAC title. Reinhart, who has returned to the lineup after missing some time for an undisclosed reason, is a defending national champion.

Men's indoor track and field

Westminster

Sophomore Jake Kaylor (Greensburg Salem) tied for second in the pole vault at the Baldwin Wallace Mid-February Meet with a mark of 13 feet, 9 inches.

Softball

Kent State

Senior Maddy Grimm (Ligonier Valley) drove in 10 runs and had four hits in a pair of six-inning wins over Portland State (9-1) and Murray State (14-5) at the Mercer Invitational. Grimm, the Golden Flashes' all-time leader in home runs and RBIs, went 4 for 6 with a pair of three-run homers, a double, a triple and three runs scored.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.