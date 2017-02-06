Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Weekend college top 10: No. 1 Penn State wrestling turns showdown into rout

Jeff Vella | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 4:51 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Penn State wrestling shows it's No. 1

Victories by senior Jimmy Gulibon (Derry), sophomore Jason Nolf (Kittanning) and freshman Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic) helped the top-ranked Nittany Lions rout No. 3 Ohio State, 32-12, on Friday. Gulibon's win at 141 pounds came against the Buckeyes' Luke Pletcher (Latrobe).

2. Cottrell, IUP men keep winning

Redshirt senior Devon Cottrell (Gateway) tied a career high with 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting as the No. 5 Crimson Hawks downed Slippery Rock, 83-66, on Saturday for their 12th straight win. IUP (21-2, 16-1) shot 68.1 percent from the field. The No. 5 ranking is the Crimson Hawks' highest since December 2014.

3. St. Vincent men extend winning streak to nine

Junior Tom Kromka (Gateway) scored 16 points, and senior Austin Ford contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bearcats to a 62-50 victory against Grove City on Saturday. St. Vincent improved to 17-4 overall and 13-1 in the PAC.

4. La Roche women rally, clinch seventh straight conference title

The Redhawks came back from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat Medaille, 86-84, on Saturday, to clinch home court for the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Tournament. Senior TiChina Mitchell had 26 points and nine rebounds, and classmate Sabrina McLin added 24 points for La Roche (17-4, 14-0), which has won 11 straight.

5. Pitt-Johnstown offense overwhelms Edinboro

Mountain Cats senior Jake Laravie set school records by making 11 3-pointers and recording 10 assists without a turnover to spark his team to a 100-85 victory Saturday. Laravie's 11 3s broke the record of 10 held by two players. Pitt-Johnstown (14-9, 9-8) also set a school record with 36 assists. Edinboro junior Jaymon Mason scored 40 points in the loss, the first Fighting Scots player to do that in 16 years.

6. Carnegie Mellon men earn overtime victory

Senior Jack Serbin had 26 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, and junior Ryan Maha (West Mifflin) scored a season-high 24 points to lift the Tartans past Chicago, 85-83, on Sunday. Maha scored the go-ahead basket with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in overtime, and sophomore Seth Henry followed with a three-point play for CMU (11-9, 5-4 University Athletic Association).

7. Point Park men pull upset

All five starters scores in double figures as the Pioneers knocked off No. 7 IU East, 79-76, in a River States Conference game Friday. Junior Gavin Rajahpillay led the way with 18 points and six assists, and senior Jaylen Mann finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. However, Point Park (8-16, 5-9) then lost 96-78 to Ohio Christian on Saturday.

8. IUP women eclipse 100 points in victory

Redshirt sophomore Lauren Wolosik (North Catholic) scored a personal-best 29 points to go with five assists and four steals as the Crimson Hawks topped Slippery Rock, 105-73, on Saturday. IUP (16-5, 14-3 PSAC) trails Cal (Pa.) (15-1 PSAC) and Edinboro (14-2) in the West Division.

9. Robert Morris men salvage split with RIT

Sophomore Kyle Horsman tipped in a shot by junior defenseman Robert Powers for the go-ahead goal with 6 minutes, 40 seconds left, and the Colonials defeated RIT, 3-1, on Saturday. Hobey Baker nominee Brady Ferguson had a goal and an assist for RMU and leads the Atlantic Hockey Conference with 44 points. The Colonials, who lost 4-1 to RIT on Friday, are 16-9-3 overall and 12-8-2 in the conference.

10. Penn State women's lacrosse starts fast

Career days from senior Steph Lazo (five goals, seven assists) and sophomore Madison Carter (six goals, one assists) led the No. 7 Nittany Lions over Albany, 20-9, in their opener Saturday.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Contact him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.

