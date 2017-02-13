Franklin Regional grad Shedd hopes to be force in the paint for Allegheny basketball

When Bob Simmons was scouting AAU games, it was easy for him to notice 6-foot-9 Franklin Regional product Zach Shedd. When Simmons took over as coach of the Allegheny men's basketball team in July 2015, Shedd was one of the players he targeted in recruiting.

Simmons saw not only a player with the height to be a defensive presence but also the athleticism, work ethic and coachability to excel in the North Coast Athletic Conference.

“He has a very high ceiling,” Simmons said. “It really is on Zach to want to get better and better. He does work hard, and if that continues, he can be a very good D3 post player when he's all done.”

Shedd is progressing slowly but surely. Through the Gators' Feb. 11 loss to Denison, Shedd was averaging 2.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots (second in the NCAC) in 16 minutes per game.

His best game was an early-season win over Earlham. Shedd had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

That remains his only double-digit scoring game of the season, but Shedd said he is pleased with the strides he has made.

“I don't think any sports player should be satisfied,” he said. “There's always something else you can do: block another shot, get another rebound, score another point. That's the drive I have.

“I'm not satisfied, but it's been fun and I feel like I'm going in the right direction.”

Simmons, of course, wants Shedd to protect the rim on defense. But to play in Simmons' fast-paced system, Shedd needed to be more than a stationary shot-blocker. All Simmons' players are expected to be active — and diversified — on both ends of the floor.

On offense, Shedd has worked to improve the post moves and back-to-the-basket skills any big man would be expected to have. But Simmons also encourages his bigs to have a mid-range jumper and even step out to the 3-point line on occasion.

“That's definitely been a big change,” said Shedd, who has made one of his five 3-point attempts this season. “I find it hard at times because (I'm) not comfortable, as a big guy, being out toward 3-point land. But it's definitely getting better and better every day.”

Whatever improvements Shedd makes in his offense, defense will remain his forte. Along with his height, Shedd has good jumping ability, making him a formidable obstacle for would-be visitors to the paint.

“Usually, in a game, there will be those people who will always try and challenge me,” he said. “Yeah, they're going to score on me. It's part of the game. You can't stop very shot.

“Whenever I do get some blocks in a game or change some shots, they realize, ‘Oh, crap. There's this big dude in here that can jump, and he's going to send my shot into the third row so I better pull it out.' ”

In the bigger picture, Shedd wants opponents to look at the Gators with the same wary eye that they view him.

Allegheny took its lumps in Simmons' first season, going 4-21. Through Feb. 11 this season, the Gators won seven games (with 16 losses).

The Gators have only one game remaining this season, meaning they will have to wait another year to stop a streak of sub-.500 seasons that began in 2010-11. Shedd said he knows a lot of work remains — for him and for the team — but he won't allow himself to dream of anything less than a national championship.

“Sadly, that's not a reality right now,” he said. “But we wake up every morning knowing we're a better team than the night before. We're changing the culture here. It's all over campus. We're getting winning basketball back here to Allegheny.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.