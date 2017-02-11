Scrappy Seton Hill women lose to No. 4 Cal (Pa.)

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Poised and brimming with confidence from an upset win over PSAC rival Edinboro on Wednesday, the Seton Hill women's basketball team needed another a near-perfect game to beat Cal (Pa.).

And for 35 minutes, the Griffins pulled off the feat.

With the score tied 55-55 and just more than five minutes remaining, No. 4 Cal closed out the game the way top teams are supposed to do. Cal junior forward Seairra Barrett scored on a putback for a lead the Vulcans would not relinquish as Seton Hill's upset bid fell short in a 71-62 loss in a Saturday at McKenna Center.

“We certainly gave ourselves every chance possible,” said Seton Hill coach Mark Katarski. “The thing I was impressed by was the fight in our players, and this was a playoff week. We were at Edinboro, home (against) Cal and that's what it's going to be like in the playoffs.”

With three PSAC games remaining on the regular-season schedule, Seton Hill (14-11, 10-9) holds a half-game lead over Slippery Rock (13-15, 9-13) for the sixth, and final, PSAC-West division playoff spot.

“Seton Hill is always a tough place to play, and they're a good team,” said Cal coach Jess Strom. “We've been telling our kids for the past few days that you can't take this team lightly because they're very, very good. We kind of knew it was going to be a battle, and we didn't think we were going to come up here and roll over them.”

The score was 14-14 going into the second quarter. Seton Hill had its largest lead of the game (25-21) when senior guard Alexandria Deep banked a shot off the glass with 5:52 remaining in the second quarter. Deep scored eight of her 11 points in the second quarter.

Cal (23-1, 17-1) guard Miki Glenn scored four consecutive points to tie the game at 29. Vulcans junior guard Shatara Parsons made a free throw to give Cal a 32-31 lead going into halftime.

“You can't mimic (their defense),” Katarski said. “From an analytics end, Cal is the best in the conference in forcing turnovers. They force opponents into 36-percent turnovers, and they are one of the best in offensive rebounds.”

The Vulcans scored 26 points off 25 Seton Hill turnovers.

For much of the first half, the Griffins held the Vulcans in check. They tracked down loose balls and crashed the glass.

Junior guard Alexandra Hay made a 3-pointer to give Seton Hill a quick lead coming out of halftime, but Cal responded on the next possession when senior Precious Martin scored and drew a foul for a 3-point play and a 35-34 lead. Martin scored nine of her game-high 21 points in the third quarter.

The Griffins closed out the third on Maggie McLoughlin's buzzer-beater to trim the Vulcans' lead to 48-47.

“Obviously, they have great shooters, and if they get hot, they can beat any team in our conference,” Strom said.

Things changed in the fourth quarter for Seton Hill, as the Griffins made only 42 percent of their field-goal attempts.

“At the end, in the last four minutes we turned it on,” Strom said. “We were just being tougher. We were on the ground going after loose balls and playing defense.”

Senior Chrisanna Green had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Griffins. Junior Jenna Kaufman finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Alexandria Hay scored 11 for Seton Hill. The Griffins were 12 of 15 from the free-throw line.

“We're in the midst of a two-week stretch where we play the top four teams in the league with three of those games on the road,” Katarski said. “This mimics what the playoffs will be like.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.