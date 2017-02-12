Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Stinelli makes quick impact at W&J

William Whalen | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
W&J athletics
Penn-Trafford grad Sean Stinelli has become one of the PAC's top shooters while playing at W&J.
W&J athletics
Penn-Trafford grad Sean Stinelli has become one of the PAC's top shooters while playing at W&J.

Updated 45 minutes ago

Ranking near the bottom of the Presidents' Athletic Conference in nearly every shooting category at the conclusion of the 2015-16 season, Washington & Jefferson men's basketball coach Ethan Stewart-Smith went shopping for shooters in the offseason and found one in a lanky sharpshooter from Penn-Trafford in Sean Stinelli.

“He's a gifted shooter and coming off a season like we had last year that was one area that we needed to improve on,” said Stewart-Smith, who is in his second season. “Seeing a lean high school kid like him, you know he has a ton of upside.”

It didn't take long for the rest of the team to see Stinelli's upside. In fact, it took a little less than a week. During last fall's preseason camp, Stewart-Smith routinely asked the team captains to pick sides for a pick-up game and, by the end of the first week of practice, Stinelli went from unknown freshman to being picked first or second by his teammates.

“He's shown the ability to score for us from Day 1, and I think that the guys recognized that,” Stewart-Smith said.

It was soon after that Stewart-Smith made Stinelli a starter at guard. Stewart-Smith isn't afraid of starting freshmen. Last season, he started three and this season he started three more, including Stinelli.

“It was early on when we knew that he was going to be that kind of dynamic player and knew that he was going to work into that (starting) role,” Stewart-Smith said.

In his first college game, Stinelli drained three 3-pointers on his way to 16 points in the Presidents' (2-20, 2-13) 96-84 nonconference loss to Denison. Stinelli went on to post double-digit performances against nonconference Juniata (17) and PAC rival St. Vincent (14) before the New Year. Stinelli's inconsistent performances in the first half of the season were something that Stewart-Smith expected.

“In all reality, we thought it was just a matter if time,” Stewart-Smith said. “He was not producing early on, and sometimes shooters go into an early slump.”

Stinelli shrugged off his slump and started the New Year with a 16-point performance against Thiel and has been red hot since.

The 6-footer turned in a 23-point performance against Thomas Moore, 26 against St. Vincent and a game-high 27 points against Grove City, where he buried six 3-pointers.

Stinelli has turned in double-digit efforts in 10 of the Presidents' last 12 games, including his first career double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) in W&J's 75-58 PAC win over Chatham.

“When he gets going, our guys do a great job at looking for him on the trip (down the floor) to get him another one,” Stewart-Smith said. “He's shown the ability to get hot in a hurry.”

Stinelli's impact cannot be understated. He ranks second on the team in 3-point field-goal percentage (.371) and points per game (12.4) while leading the team in minutes per game (30.4) and free-throw percentage (.705).

“I'm very lucky that my teammates have really set me up to be successful,” said Stinelli, who graduated Penn-Trafford with 980 career points. “They really just set me up with open shots, and all I have to do is make it.”

Stinelli ranks 15th in scoring and is the only freshman player to rank in the top 20 in the PAC. He ranks 11th in 3-point shooting percentage and is tied for fourth in 3-point field goals made.

Stinelli's skill set isn't much of a secret around the PAC anymore. He has risen to the challenge as teams have been playing him tight at the 3-point line, forcing him to get creative and drive the lane.

“I like to go inside and mix it up because teams are now starting to crowd me,” Stinelli said.

Stewart-Smith couldn't be happier with his freshman guard and likes what the future holds.

“He's a great kid and has come into his own the last three weeks of the year,” Stewart-Smith said. “It was just a matter of time.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.