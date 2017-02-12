Stinelli makes quick impact at W&J

Ranking near the bottom of the Presidents' Athletic Conference in nearly every shooting category at the conclusion of the 2015-16 season, Washington & Jefferson men's basketball coach Ethan Stewart-Smith went shopping for shooters in the offseason and found one in a lanky sharpshooter from Penn-Trafford in Sean Stinelli.

“He's a gifted shooter and coming off a season like we had last year that was one area that we needed to improve on,” said Stewart-Smith, who is in his second season. “Seeing a lean high school kid like him, you know he has a ton of upside.”

It didn't take long for the rest of the team to see Stinelli's upside. In fact, it took a little less than a week. During last fall's preseason camp, Stewart-Smith routinely asked the team captains to pick sides for a pick-up game and, by the end of the first week of practice, Stinelli went from unknown freshman to being picked first or second by his teammates.

“He's shown the ability to score for us from Day 1, and I think that the guys recognized that,” Stewart-Smith said.

It was soon after that Stewart-Smith made Stinelli a starter at guard. Stewart-Smith isn't afraid of starting freshmen. Last season, he started three and this season he started three more, including Stinelli.

“It was early on when we knew that he was going to be that kind of dynamic player and knew that he was going to work into that (starting) role,” Stewart-Smith said.

In his first college game, Stinelli drained three 3-pointers on his way to 16 points in the Presidents' (2-20, 2-13) 96-84 nonconference loss to Denison. Stinelli went on to post double-digit performances against nonconference Juniata (17) and PAC rival St. Vincent (14) before the New Year. Stinelli's inconsistent performances in the first half of the season were something that Stewart-Smith expected.

“In all reality, we thought it was just a matter if time,” Stewart-Smith said. “He was not producing early on, and sometimes shooters go into an early slump.”

Stinelli shrugged off his slump and started the New Year with a 16-point performance against Thiel and has been red hot since.

The 6-footer turned in a 23-point performance against Thomas Moore, 26 against St. Vincent and a game-high 27 points against Grove City, where he buried six 3-pointers.

Stinelli has turned in double-digit efforts in 10 of the Presidents' last 12 games, including his first career double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) in W&J's 75-58 PAC win over Chatham.

“When he gets going, our guys do a great job at looking for him on the trip (down the floor) to get him another one,” Stewart-Smith said. “He's shown the ability to get hot in a hurry.”

Stinelli's impact cannot be understated. He ranks second on the team in 3-point field-goal percentage (.371) and points per game (12.4) while leading the team in minutes per game (30.4) and free-throw percentage (.705).

“I'm very lucky that my teammates have really set me up to be successful,” said Stinelli, who graduated Penn-Trafford with 980 career points. “They really just set me up with open shots, and all I have to do is make it.”

Stinelli ranks 15th in scoring and is the only freshman player to rank in the top 20 in the PAC. He ranks 11th in 3-point shooting percentage and is tied for fourth in 3-point field goals made.

Stinelli's skill set isn't much of a secret around the PAC anymore. He has risen to the challenge as teams have been playing him tight at the 3-point line, forcing him to get creative and drive the lane.

“I like to go inside and mix it up because teams are now starting to crowd me,” Stinelli said.

Stewart-Smith couldn't be happier with his freshman guard and likes what the future holds.

“He's a great kid and has come into his own the last three weeks of the year,” Stewart-Smith said. “It was just a matter of time.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.