Stinelli makes quick impact at W&J

Ranking near the bottom of the Presidents' Athletic Conference in nearly every shooting category at the conclusion of the 2015-16 season, Washington & Jefferson men's basketball coach Ethan Stewart-Smith went shopping for shooters in the offseason and found one in a lanky sharpshooter from Penn-Trafford in Sean Stinelli.

“He's a gifted shooter and coming off a season like we had last year, that was one area that we needed to improve on,” said Stewart-Smith, who is in his second season. “Seeing a lean high school kid like him, you know he has a ton of upside.”

It didn't take long for the rest of the team to see Stinelli's upside. During last fall's preseason camp, Stewart-Smith routinely asked the team captains to pick sides for a pickup game, and by the end of the first week of practice, Stinelli went from unknown freshman to being picked first or second by his teammates.

“He's shown the ability to score for us from Day 1, and I think that the guys recognized that,” Stewart-Smith said.

It was soon after that Stewart-Smith made Stinelli a starter at guard. Stewart-Smith isn't afraid of starting freshmen. Last season, he started three and this season, he started three more, including Stinelli.

“It was early on when we knew that he was going to be that kind of dynamic player and knew that he was going to work into that (starting) role,” said Stewart-Smith, whose team is 2-20 overall and 2-13 in the conference.

In his first college game, Stinelli hit three 3-pointers on his way to 16 points in the Presidents' 96-84 nonconference loss to Denison. Stinelli went on to post two more double-digit performances against nonconference foes Juniata (17) and PAC rival St. Vincent (14) before the New Year.

Stinelli's inconsistent performances in the first half of the season were something that Stewart-Smith expected.

“In all reality, we thought it was just a matter of time,” Stewart-Smith said. “He was not producing early on, and sometimes shooters go into an early slump.”

Stinelli shrugged off his slump and started off the New Year with a 16-point performance against Thiel and has been red-hot since.

The 6-footer turned in a 23-point performance against Thomas Moore, scored 26 against St. Vincent, and had a game-high 27 points against Grove City, where he buried six 3-pointers.

Stinelli has turned in double-digit efforts in 10 of the Presidents' last 12 games, including his first career double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) in W&J's 75-58 PAC win over Chatham.

“When he gets going, our guys do a great job at looking for him on the trip (down the floor) to get him another one,” Stewart-Smith said. “He's shown the ability to get hot in a hurry.”

Stinelli's impact cannot be understated. He ranks second on the team in 3-point field-goal percentage (.371), second in points per game (12.4) and first in minutes per game (30.4) and free-throw percentage (.705).

“I'm very lucky that my teammates have really set me up to be successful,” said Stinelli, who graduated Penn-Trafford with 980 career points. “They really just set me up with open shots, and all I have to do is make it.”

