Father-son act has IUP men's basketball thinking big

Dante Lombardi was playing rec-league basketball as a third-grader in the Pine-Richland area when he first showcased the type of on-court intelligence often associated with being a coach's kid.

A basketball was on its way out of bounds when Lombardi dove, grabbed the ball and threw it off an opponent's leg. Lombardi's team retained possession.

As Joe Lombardi, Dante's father, remembers it, a parent from the other team screamed for a foul call. Joe Lombardi, meanwhile, couldn't help but laugh.

“I'm sitting there thinking, ‘That's a high-basketball IQ. That's passion to play the game,' ” he said. “Another parent asks me if I taught him that. I said I didn't. It was probably something he picked up watching basketball on television.”

Dante Lombardi doesn't recall that specific play, but basketball always has been a part of his life. His father was an assistant coach at Ohio U, Youngstown State, La Salle, St. Bonaventure and Pitt before being hired as IUP men's coach in April 2006. So maybe it was something he learned by following his father's career.

“I don't remember that play. My memory isn't that great, but I remember being a ball boy for Pitt and getting to shoot on the court at halftime,” Dante said. “I think basketball is just something I've always had a mind for, being around it so much.”

So it's no surprise Dante is running IUP's offense, and the starting point guard is a big reason for the Crimson Hawks' success.

Joe Lombardi guided IUP to NCAA Division II runner-up finishes in 2010 and '15, and this year's group boasts similar promise. IUP (22-2, 17-1 PSAC West) is ranked No. 4 in the latest NABC Division II Top 25 poll. It takes a 13-game winning streak and a 9-0 road record to Edinboro on Saturday. With four conference games remaining, the Crimson Hawks already clinched the PSAC West regular-season title and are the top seed for conference tournament, which begins Feb. 27.

“I feel like we're one of the best teams in the country,” Dante Lombardi said. “We have all the right pieces. Our goals are to finish strong, win the PSAC and see how far we can go in the NCAA Tournament.”

Expectations are always high at IUP, and Dante Lombardi is doing his best to help the Crimson Hawks live up to them.

Last season, Lombardi was PSAC West Freshman of the Year after averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He became a full-time starter this season and is second on the team in scoring (13.7) and leads the Crimson Hawks in 3-pointers made (57) and assists per game (5.0).

“I want to do whatever I can to try to help us win,” he said. “When you come into a team and you're the coach's kid, everybody looks at you like that's why you're there and you're not that good. I wanted to prove I belonged at this level.”

So Lombardi puts in extra work. Before games, he and dad get together to play a game they call “beat the pro.” It's something they've done since Dante was playing youth basketball.

And those extra shots have paid off.

Over the past 12 games, Lombardi is 38 of 41 (92.7 percent) from the free-throw line. As a team, IUP makes 78.9 percent of its free throws, part of the reason it has a chance to be the first team in program history to go unbeaten in regular-season road games.

“It's been a great blessing to coach him and to see him have personal success,” Joe Lombardi said. “To be honest, we have very few father-son moments, and I'm pretty sure that's how he would want it. He wants to be one of the guys. If anything, he feels the wrath a little harder. But, when the team's together, he's no different or better than anyone else. As a father and coach, it's good to see him prove he belongs at this level.”

