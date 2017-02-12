Campus Clippings: Kiski Area's McCutchen helps Penn State wrestling to Big Ten regular-season title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Mighty Mouse” lived up to his name, and the Penn State wrestling team showed its own dominance, too.

Redshirt junior Matt McCutcheon, a Kiski Area graduate, beat Maryland's David-Brian Whisler by a 5-3 decision as Penn State (13-0, 9-0) claimed its fourth consecutive Big Ten regular-season title with a 45-6 victory Sunday.

McCutcheon, ranked ninth in the country at 197, used a third-period takedown to take the lead and finished the match on top to earn an additional riding-time point. He beat Illinois' Andre Lee, 3-1, in a 34-7 Penn State victory Friday and is 14-3 on the season.

Clarion

Redshirt sophomore Terrell Fields (Valley) notched his second pin of the season, beating Cleveland State's Collin Kelly by fall in 2 minutes, 54 seconds in the 197-pound match as the Golden Eagles posted a 34-6 victory over the Vikings on Sunday. Fields owns a 6-5 record this season for Clarion (6-9, 3-3 EWL).

Seton Hill

Freshman Damon Greenwald (Burrell) picked up a 19-10 major decision over Waynesburg's Dan Verhovsek as the Griffins rolled to a 35-12 victory Wednesday.

Allegheny

Freshman Jamison Nee (Highlands) scored a team-high 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the Gators' 95-49 loss Wednesday at the College of Wooster. He added nine points in a 98-78 loss Saturday at No. 23 Denison. Nee ranks third on Allegheny (7-16, 4-12 NCAC) in scoring, averaging 10 points.

Penn State New Kensington

Senior Jordan Williams became the third PSNK player in the past 13 years to surpass 1,000 career points, hitting the mark in the Local Lions' 82-72 win over Penn State Beaver on Tuesday. The East Allegheny graduate reached the milestone with a 3-pointer in the second half and finished with 27 points in the victory. Williams is averaging 13 points this season for PSNK (7-13, 5-10 PSUAC), matching his career average.

Women's basketball

Allegheny

Freshman Zoe Soilis (Freeport) set a new career high with nine rebounds and also tied for the team lead with 13 points in a 70-61 loss Wednesday at the College of Wooster. The only player to start all 22 games so far this season for Allegheny (3-19, 1-12 NCAC), Soilis is averaging 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Pitt-Greensburg

Junior Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) posted her fifth double-double of the season, coming off the bench to score 14 points and add 10 rebounds in a 52-37 victory Wednesday at Franciscan. She added 12 points and five rebounds Saturday against Hilbert, but the Bobcats (8-15, 7-9 AMCC) came up just short in a 59-58 loss. Oddis is averaging 16.4 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Youngstown State

Freshman Natalie Myers (Burrell) came off the bench for eight points and eight rebounds in the Penguins' 86-82 loss Thursday at Wisconsin-Milwaukee. It marked the third consecutive eight-point performance for Myers, who is averaging 3.3 points and 4 rebounds.

Track and field

Seton Hill

Sophomore Ameriah Walters (Valley) finished in 18th place in the 200-meter dash Friday at the at the Fast Track National Invite in Staten Island, N.Y. Her time of 25.36 seconds was the second fastest in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference this season.

Westminster

Sophomore Evan Lesnick (Riverview) tied teammate Jake Kaylor for second in the pole vault, clearing 4.25 meters at Baldwin Wallace University's Mid-February Meet on Friday. The Titans finished seventh out of 13 teams.