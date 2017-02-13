Oberdorf sisters set for Marist softball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pair of local sisters return to lead the Marist softball team again this season.

Sophomore Claire Oberdorf (Greensburg Salem) was selected as Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference co-preseason player of the year. Last season, she hit .376 with seven home runs, 39 RBIs, 37 runs and 16 stolen bases. She picked up NFCA & ECAC first team all-region, MAAC rookie of the year and MAAC all-tournament team honors. Oberdorf also is the starting point guard for the basketball team. She had 19 points and 12 rebounds against Canisius.

Jayne Oberdorf (Greensburg Salem) also is a preseason all-conference pick after winning MAAC pitcher of the year and MAAC tournament MVP last season. She went 16-4 with a 2.02 ERA, five shutouts and two saves.

Women's basketball

Washington & Jefferson

Senior guard Taylor Cortazzo (Penn-Trafford) scored a career-high 35 points in an 89-86 win over Bethany. She is two points shy of 1,000 for her career. Cortazzo is averaging more than 17 points over her last 11 games and ranks No. 5 on the program's all-time 3-point list.

Men's swimming

Grove City

Junior Brett Gwynn (Hempfield) was a member of the winning 200-yard medley relay team at the PAC championships. The foursome posted a time of 1:32.21.

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore Mark Patterson (Norwin) helped the Lions capture an 11th consecutive AMCC title. Patterson broke the Behrend pool record and repeated as champion in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:50.94. He also won the 500 freestyle in a record-time of 4:40.49. He broke pool, AMCC and open records in preliminaries with a time of 4:30.49.

St. Vincent

The Bearcats finished third at PAC championships behind several record-breaking finishes. Sophomore Jacob Davis won the 50 freestyle (20.72) after finishing fourth last season.

The 400 freestyle relay of Jacob Davis, Xander Emili, Matt Tashima and Alex Bolen won and broke the school record in 3:06.28. Junior Adam Gordish broke his own school record in the preliminary session of the 200 backstroke (1:56.51).

Davis broke his school record and took second in the 100 free (45.90), while Bolen established a school record in the 200 free (1:42.35) and the third-place 400 medey relay of Gordish, Kam Faychak, Kyle Garase and Davis broke a school record with a mark of 3:28.71.

Women's swimming

Grove City

Freshman Danielle Ledyard (Hempfield) finished second in the 100 butterfly at the PAC championships.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent posted a third-place finish at the PAC championships. Sophomore Maddie Bartrug repeated as champion in the 200 freestyle (1:55.48) and the 500 free (5:08.05). Senior Marla Turk, meantime, won the 400 individual relay in 4:37.11 and broke school records in the 1,650 freestyle (18:17.56) and 200 backstroke (2:08.70).

Junior Kelly Kramer also won her second straight title in the 200 individual medley in a school-record time of 2:10.09. The 200 medley relay of Sarah Sheldon, Grace Reynolds, Marissa Frollo and Ciara Lewis took second and broke the school record with a time of 1:48.03.

Sophomore Sarah Sheldon broke her school record in the 100 back (58.73) and placed second, while Marissa Frollo joined Sheldon, Kramer, and Bartrug on the 400 medley relay to place second with a time of 3:58.25, a school record.

Westminster

Freshman Maggie Manolis (Jeannette) won the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:23.11 at the PAC Championships at Grove City. She also took second in the 100 breaststroke.