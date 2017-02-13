Weekend top 10: Pitt softball starts season 5-0

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Pitt softball goes undefeated on opening weekend

The Panthers went 5-0 at the UCF Knights Invitational in Orlando, Fla., including two victories over No. 20 Kentucky. Senior Kaitlin Manuel went a combined 7 for 15 with a homer and seven RBIs, and freshman pitcher Brittany Knight went 3-0 with a save and an ERA of 0.00.

2. Penn State men's hockey bounces back with sweep, coach hits milestone

The No. 10 Nittany Lions topped No. 17 Wisconsin twice over the weekend, ending a five-game winless streak. Freshmen Nate Sucese and Denis Smirnov scored twice apiece in Saturday's 5-2 win. On Friday, senior David Goodwin had two goals as Penn State won 6-3, giving coach Guy Gadowsky his 250th career victory. The Nittany Lions (18-6-2, 7-4-1 Big Ten) host No. 5 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.

3. Cal (Pa.) men sink Seton Hill at buzzer

Junior Cordell Smith hit a 3-pointer as time expired as the Vulcans ended an 18-game road losing streak with a 69-68 victory Saturday. Smith finished with 12 points and nine assists, and junior Luka Andjusic scored a team-best 17 points. Cal, which trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, improved to 9-15 overall and 6-12 in the PSAC. Seton Hill dropped to 11-12, 8-11.

4. W&J women outlast Bethany in double OT

Senior Taylor Cortazzo (Penn-Trafford) scored a personal-best 35 points to lift the Presidents past the Bison, 89-86, on Saturday. Cortazzo scored 13 points during an 18-7 run in the second half that put W&J ahead 60-57. Bethany then came back and went ahead 66-63 with eight seconds left, but senior Danni Medovich was fouled on a halfcourt shot at the buzzer, and she made all three free throws to send the game into overtime. Junior Rachel Bellhy (Fort Cherry) finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Presidents (16-7, 13-3 PAC), who have won seven straight. Bethany fell to 11-12, 9-7.

5. Penn State wrestling stays unbeaten, clinches title

The No. 1 Nittany Lions beat Maryland, 45-6, on Sunday after defeating Illinois, 34-7, on Friday to secure their fourth straight Big Ten regular-season dual-meet title. In Sunday's victory over the Terrapins, a 35th straight sellout crowd at Rec Hall watched as Penn State (13-0, 9-0) won its 30th consecutive dual meet. Sophomore Jason Nolf (Kittanning), junior Matt McCutcheon (Kiski Area) and senior Jimmy Gulibon (Derry) earned victories against Maryland and Illinois. The Nittany Lions visit No. 2 Oklahoma State at 4 p.m. Sunday in the NWCA National Duals Championship Series.

6. Howard sets record for RMU women's hockey

Redshirt junior Brittany Howard had a goal and an assist in the No. 8 Colonials' 5-2 victory over RIT on Saturday. It gave her 45 points this winter, which is a single-season school record. Her 27 assists also are a single-season record. Robert Morris (19-3-6, 12-2-2 College Hockey America) clinched a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

7. Grove City men's coach earns 250th victory

The Wolverines topped Westminster, 65-60, on Saturday to give Steve Lamie his milestone win. Sophomore Brandon Grider scored 23 points, and Grove City (11-12, 7-9 PAC) held the Titans to 31 percent shooting. Westminster dropped to 14-9, 10-6.

8. Waynesburg takes PAC wrestling championship

Senior Ryan Shank, junior Tristan Buxton (Trinity), sophomore Jake Evans (Elizabeth Forward), freshman Kenneth Burrs and freshman Shaun Wilson (Waynesburg HS) won individual crowns to help the Yellow Jackets to the team title in the four-team event Saturday. Host Washington & Jefferson placed second.

9. Pitt-Johnstown wrestling edges Mercyhurst for PSAC title

A pin by senior Cody Law at 157 pounds and a major decision by redshirt freshman Levi Niebauer at 184 pounds helped the No. 4 Mountain Cats past the No. 7 Lakers, 19-18, on Saturday. It was the second straight dual meet championship for Pitt-Johnstown (14-2, 7-0).

10. Grove City women, Westminster men earn PAC swimming titles

Freshman Anne Shirley Dassow took first in the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 200 butterfly to earn PAC Most Valuable Swimmer honors and help Grove City to its ninth straight team crown. Chatham senior Emily Hinson won both diving events and was named top diver. On the men's side, the Titans claimed their third straight title. Westminster junior Mitch Stahara (Bethel Park) was named PAC Most Valuable Swimmer after winning the 500 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle and helping two relay teams to victory. Washington & Jefferson sophomore Theo Skoric (Laurel Highlands) was named top diver after winning both events.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.