GCC's Pellis is big hit in Ivy League

Tommy Pellis was one of the top hitters to come out of the WPIAL in recent years, the tough-out kid pitchers did not want to face.

Now Pellis is ready to take his hot bat to the next level.

Pellis, a Greensburg Central Catholic graduate, was named the Ivy League Preseason Freshman of the Year. The second baseman is expected to make a fast impact at the top of the Quakers' batting order.

Pellis led GCC to a runner-up finish in WPIAL Class AA (and won a WPIAL title in 2015) as he hit .745 during the regular season — believed to be a WPIAL record — and finished with a .615 average.

Baseball

Arizona

Junior first baseman J.J. Matijevic (Norwin) doubled, homered and drove in three runs as the 15th-ranked Wildcats (3-0) toppled Eastern Kentucky, 18-4. He went 3 for 6 with five RBIs in 16-13 win over Eastern Kentucky.

Cal (Pa.)

Senior shortstop Danny McGrath (Franklin Regional) and junior second baseman Garrett Brooks (Greensburg Central Catholic) each reached base three times in an 8-6 win over Malone in the second game of a doubleheader. Brooks delivered a two-run triple.

Men's basketball

Fort Wayne

Sophomore guard Kason Harrell (Hempfield) propelled the Mastodons to a 77-61 win over North Dakota State. Harrell scored 11 straight points that gave Fort Wayne a 67-51 lead with about four minutes to play. He finished with 14 points.

Women's basketball

Grove City

Sophomore center Laura Buchanan (Norwin) is averaging 8.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. She had 21 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and four assists in a 75-57 win over Chatham.

Pitt

Freshman guard Alayna Gribble has played in 22 of 26 games and is averaging 7.1 points with a team-high 41 3-pointers. She tied a school record with seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points in a 93-65 loss at Syracuse.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior guard Taylor Cortazzo (Penn-Trafford) became the 16th player in the program to top the 1,000-point mark for her career in a 71-66 loss to Waynesburg. She hit the milestone on a free throw in the first quarter.

Football

Howard

Former Greensburg Salem three-sport standout Brennan Marion was named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Howard, which competes in the Division I Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Marion went to Foothill and DeAnza junior colleges before becoming a standout wide receiver at Tulsa. He averaged 31.9 yards per catch in his first season, which broke an FCS record. Injuries cut short a potential pro career. He tore his ACL while in training camp with the Miami Dolphins.

IUP

Christian Bryan, a former Norwin and Youngstown State standout wide receiver, was named wide receivers coach at IUP. He also coached at Carnegie Mellon and Youngstown State.

Men's indoor track & field

Cal U

Senior Aaron Morgan (Yough) helped the 1,600-meter relay place third at Kent State Tune-Up with a time of 3:20.24.

Women's indoor track & field

Penn State