Local grads Stein, Otwell gear up for PSAC swimming championships

Like most swimmers, Holly Stein listens to music before she gets on the starting blocks at a meet. But she parts ways from many of her competitors on her song selections.

What helps Stein, a St. Joseph graduate and senior at Edinboro, get into the right mindset before she swims? The same songs that get people onto wedding reception dance floors.

“Whitney Houston's ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody.' That's like my favorite song to listen to before I swim,” Stein said. “I listen to anything that puts me in a good mood. Another one is Earth Wind & Fire's ‘September.' I have that on that on my playlist. I listen to weird wedding music. This year I'm done, so that secret can be out.”

Stein admitted her music choices are unique, but they fit her fun-loving personality, which she will take with her to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference swimming championships Thursday through Saturday in York.

Bria Otwell, a sophomore at IUP and Freeport grad, also will compete at the PSAC championships. She will swim in a bevy of events: 100-yard breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

While Stein has kept her swimming playlist a secret for most of her career, something she expresses openly is her desire to enjoy the moment. She doesn't like to discuss what times she wants to achieve in events but rather having a positive attitude.

“I don't like to set goals as much as I want to go out, have fun and swim fast,” Stein said. “I think if you go out with the goal of having fun, the fast times will come. I like to just listen to my wedding music and be happy before I swim, because when I'm happy before I swim I do well.”

Stein broke the Edinboro record in the 100 breaststroke and is part of the 400 medley relay team that holds a school record. Her career is coming to a close, which makes this week's event bittersweet. Stein has the opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Division II national championship depending on her times.

“I will focus on trying to take it all in,” Stein said. “Swimming has been a huge part of my life. It is very weird thinking that this is my last (PSACs). I've been swimming for 12 years. Even in the summer I do two-a-days. It is weird that this is almost over and that I won't have to think about training or eating healthy every day anymore when this is all over.”

Otwell, meanwhile, will make her second appearance. Otwell said she has a better grasp of what to expect this week compared to her first visit.

“I'm more excited this year because it's one of my favorite meets to go to,” she said. “I know what the PSACs are now. I know the pool, and I've been in it. I know how the meets run and things like that. I think that helps me feel better mentally because it takes out that ‘what-if' factor.”

Otwell will compete in the 1,000 freestyle, 1,650 freestyle, 200 butterfly and 400 individual medley. She set IUP freshman records in the 500 freestyle and 1,000 freestyle at PSACs last year.

Otwell transferred midseason from Towson last year, which she said made it difficult to get on a regular training schedule. Having a full year at IUP reaffirmed her decision to transfer, rekindled her passion for the sport and enhanced her comfort in the pool. She hopes that leads to good times and a spot in the NCAA championships.

“When I was transferring at Towson, I was swimming by myself for about a month, so I wasn't really training with the team and I didn't have a really good workout,” Otwell said. “When I came to IUP, I only had a month of training with IUP before we went to PSACs. This is the first time in a while that I've had a good full year of training with someone. I feel really good physically and I feel I've been doing what I need to be doing.”

