Westmoreland roundup: Seton Hill men fall short at Mercyhurst

Spencer Casson poured in a career-high 33 points and added nine rebounds and four blocks, but the Seton Hill men's basketball team fell short 85-80 in a PSAC-West game at Mercyhurst.

Damjan Sredanovic had 14 points, Nathan Davis scored 13 and Fernando Salsamendi added 10 for the Griffins (11-13, 8-12).

La Roche 83, Pitt-Greensburg 56 — At Chambers Hall, Kyle Bondi had 18 points for Pitt-Greensburg (1-23, 1-16), which lost an AMCC contest. Jay Grubb had eight points and seven rebounds for UPG. Trell Thomas had 18 points for La Roche (17-7, 13-4).

Thomas More 87, St. Vincent 78 — Matt D'Amico had 16 points and Tom Kromka scored 14, but St. Vincent (18-6, 14-3 PAC) had its eight-game winning streak against rival Thomas More snapped. Damion King scored 20 points and had 9 assists and seven rebounds for Thomas More (18-6, 14-3).

The teams are tied atop the PAC standings. St. Vincent wraps the regular season Saturday at Westminster.

Women's college basketball

Seton Hill 70, Mercyhurst 64 — Alex Hay had 20 points, including six free throws in the final minutes, to vault Seton Hill (15-11, 11-9) to a PSAC-West victory. Jenna Kaufman added 15 points and seven assists. Chrisanna Green had seven points and 12 rebounds for the Griffins.

Thomas Moore 77, St. Vincent 40 — Madison Temple scored 24 points on 10 of 11 shooting to lead No. 2-ranked Thomas More (24-0, 17-0 PAC) to its 57th win a row. Babette Sanmartin had nine points to lead the Bearcats (15-9, 12-5).

La Roche 76, Pitt-Greensburg 59 — Jenna Cole had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Lyndy Baer added 14 points, but Pitt-Greensburg (8-16, 6-10) lost an AMCC game at Chambers Hall in Greensburg. Danasha Harris had 19 points for La Roche (20-4, 17-0).

Playoffs set to begin

The Westmoreland County Community College men's and women's basketball teams will open postseason play Friday in the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference tournament.

The women will host Pitt-Titusville at 5 p.m., and the men will host CCAC-Boyce at 7 p.m. The winnings teams will play Saturday.

Connellsville hires football coach

Marko Thomas, a 1998 Penn-Trafford graduate, was hired to coach the Connellsville football team Wednesday night.

Thomas, who was a record-breaking receiver at Geneva and played arena league football, was the quarterbacks coach at Franklin Regional last season.

“He's very energetic, very positive, and we expect him to do well,” athletic director Rich Evans.