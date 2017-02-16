Jerome taking unlikely journey from St. Francis (Pa.) to NFL Combine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Noteworthy: First player in Northeast Conference history to be named first team four years … First NEC player to appear in Senior Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl … Earned MVP honors in NFLPA Bowl after getting two interceptions … Had two INTs and a forced fumble in Senior Bowl … Trying to become first St. Francis (Pa.) player drafted into NFL since 1945 and first to appear in NFL game since 1952

Two stories define Lorenzo Jerome, the St. Francis (Pa.) defensive back who is in Florida preparing for the NFL Combine.

The first is a football story from his freshman season.

Westminster coach Scott Benzel was the Red Flash's associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator who, along with co-coordinator Jake Nulph, recruited Jerome. On the second day of workouts, Benzel had players doing a one-on-one drill, and Jerome was matched against a fellow defensive back.

Jerome's foe quit the next day.

“The kid left that night, and I 100-percent believe it was because 'Zo was so physical and so motivated,” Benzel said. “It was the first time this kid ever met someone who was not only his equal but someone who completely dominated him.”

The second is an off-the-field story from September.

Jerome and Red Flash women's basketball coach Joe Haigh crossed paths on campus, and they struck up a conversation about the upcoming hoops season. Jerome, Haigh said, asked about the point guard position.

Haigh was taken aback that Jerome knew enough about the team to realize point guard was an area that needed improving.

The first story defines Jerome the football player: a tenacious, chip-on-the-shoulder type. The second reveals his studious nature, his penchant for analyzing a team's strengths and weaknesses and knowing what needs to be done before it happens.

He said he is hoping both qualities impress scouts enough to land him a job in the NFL.

“I just want to make a 53-man roster,” said Jerome (6-feet, 195 pounds), who is taking online classes to complete his degree. “I've heard a lot of stuff about my draft, where I'm going. But I just ignore that stuff. Just put me on a team, and let me help the team and be a leader like I was at St. Francis.”

Jerome was playing quarterback for J.P. Taravella (Fla.) High School — he played defense only situationally — when Nulph spotted him during a recruiting trip. Nulph immediately called Benzel, who, after watching two clips of Jerome's highlight reel, offered him a scholarship.

It was the only Division I offer he received.

When he arrived in Loretto, he made an equally good — and quick — impression on his teammates.

“His first day on campus, no one expected it, but he was by far the best player on the team,” said Red Flash defensive backs coach Bishop Neal.

Neal has a unique perspective on Jerome: He played alongside him in the Red Flash's secondary for two seasons then served as his position coach for two seasons.

Neal said he was impressed not only by Jerome's natural ability but also his work ethic during practice. The rub, however, was the work stopped once practice did. Content to get by on his talent, he never delved into the cerebral side of the game.

That, Neal said, changed by his junior year.

“He came to my office almost every day and was asking why we do this and that,” Neal said. “The game started to slow down a lot for him once he started to do that.”

Red Flash defensive coordinator Marco Pecora agreed. Jerome, Pecora said, was like most other college players who simply needed to mature.

“He was always a great kid … but he struggled just growing up a little bit,” Pecora said. “The day-to-day routine was his hurdle. We always talked about those small, daily sets of tasks … and doing them makes you reach your goals.

“This past year-and-a-half, the light bulb just totally went on for him.”

The combination of talent and film study allowed Jerome to blossom. He displayed an uncanny knack for diagnosing the opponent's offense, then he would let his nose for the football take over.

Those ball-hawking skills enabled Jerome to intercept four passes over two postseason college all-star games, which ultimately landed him an invitation to the Combine on Feb. 28-March 5 in Indianapolis.

His coaches are confident he will open eyes in Indy.

They describe him using words like smooth, fluid, quick and twitchy. They talk about his burst and ability to change directions on a dime, about his versatility.

If there is one area of concern, it is speed. Throughout college, Jerome's 40-yard dash was consistently in the mid-4.5s, and he is working to get to the 4.4s.

But even if he can't run a sub-4.5, he hopes scouts will look past the stopwatch and see what other qualities he can bring to a team. Just because a guy can run a 4.3 40, Jerome said, doesn't mean he has any football awareness.

“I hope they realize the Combine is not really football,” he said. “I want them to see that I am able to understand and love football. Look at two sides, not just the Combine side. Look at the work ethic. Look at how I far have come to get to where I am.”

Said Neal, “I don't think anybody matches his passion and intensity for the game. I think that's what separates him from a lot of other guys, even the guys at the bigger schools. … He thinks he's better than all of them, and that's the attitude he brings.”

St. Francis head coach Chris Villarrial knows what it is like to try to crack the NFL ranks from a small school. An offensive lineman at IUP, he parlayed his Combine performance — he broke the event's bench press record in 1996 — into an fifth-round draft slot and an 11-year NFL career.

But Villarrial said the measurables don't always tell the whole story and believes that will be case with Jerome.

“If you look at the NFL, there's a set standard: height, weight, how much you should be benching …,” he said. “But if you look at every roster, not everyone is cut in that grid. There's all kinds of exceptions to ‘the law.'

“I think he has the intangibles and the IQ. His knowledge of the game will help get him through.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.