La Roche men prepare for postseason

As the La Roche men's basketball team left the locker room and headed to Scott Lang court Feb. 8, the players had one thought in mind — put another tally in the win column.

As the regular season drew to a close, every game carried heavy significance.

In a battle for second place in the AMCC, La Roche and Penn State Behrend battled down to the buzzer.

The Redhawks could get no closer than 3 or 4 points though and suffered a 63-59 loss that relegated them to third place in the conference.

But the Redhawks showed some spunk with a 20-point victory against a feisty Penn State Altoona team three days later and then knocked off Pitt-Greensburg to improve to 17-7 overall and 13-4 in the AMCC.

Prior to their matchup with Penn State Behrend, seniors Andres Abreu and Evan Bonnaure were honored for the contributions to the program.

Both were effective contributors, Bonnaure with his team-leading 19 points and Abreu with 10 rebounds.

In addition, Arnes Bajgora, a 6-7 junior and starting center, registered 10 points and surpassed the 1,000-point plateau.

Both seniors said they will carry memories away from LaRoche.

“I enjoyed the people here, especially my teammates,” Bonnaure said. “We hung together 24 hours a day and formed some real bonding.”

Abreu echoed his teammate's sentiments.

“We had togetherness on the team,” he said. “It was like family. For me, it was fun to play every game.”

Coach Hermie Carmichael, now in his fifth year at the helm, said he has been pleased with “the unselfish play of this team and with the team's progress the second half of the season.”

The improvement was made loud and clear on one particular play in the Altoona game. It featured a breakaway by Ray Quan Phifer, who executed a rim-rattling dunk. That basket with 6:33 left solidified his team's lead and led to the win.

The AMCC playoffs are scheduled to begin Saturday.

Jimmy Dunn is a freelance writer.