Gateway graduate Means gets up to speed at Cal (Pa.)

Coming off a standout senior season in which Gateway ruled the Class AAA 400-meter relay with first-place finishes in the WPIAL and PIAA, it might come as a surprise that 2014 Gateway grad Jae'Len Means struggled with a hamstring injury that was so bad that colleges quit showing interest.

Means became a cautionary tale of what happens when a top-notch Division I athlete gets injured during his senior season.

“I came out of high school injured,” said Means, who was receiving interest from schools such as Rhode Island and Akron before the injury. “My first meet (during) my senior year of indoor, I was injured at the Youngstown State University indoor meet.”

Means wasn't just injured, he suffered a grade 2 tear to his left hamstring. A grade 2 tear is when the muscle is partially torn from the bone, with a grade 3 being a complete tear.

The tear wasn't enough to stop him from running the second leg of the Gators 400 relay and handing off to former Michigan State football standout Montae Nicholson, who recently declared or April's NFL Draft.

“My whole senior season, I felt it every single race,” Means said. “I definitely left (each race) more injured than when I came into the race. After I injured it, I knew I had to take a good six months off at least. It was a long process.”

Thankfully, Cal (Pa.) track and field coach Daniel Caulfield already had seen enough. He wanted Means and was willing to be patient.

“The talent never leaves you, and anytime we see a boy or girl do something special when they're 14, 15, 16 years old, and they care about something, it's a lot easier to weather the storm,” said Caulfield, who is entering his 11th season with the Vulcans. “Oftentimes, you see kids at his age that are talented, but the work ethic is not there, and that is not the question with (Means).”

Cal (Pa.) went from being a school that wasn't even in the discussion to becoming Means' best choice.

“I never saw myself going to Cal at first, but once I talked to Coach Caulfield and the other coaches, it was pretty much a done deal,” Means said.

Picking a college was the easy part. Means reluctantly took a redshirt his freshman season to give his hamstring time to completely heal. Sitting on the sidelines is not an easy thing to do for a competitive athlete, especially as a freshman with so much to prove.

“It was pretty hard sitting out and watching everybody compete,” Means said. “The training staff nursed me back to health. I'm just glad that they took a chance on me and bringing me in here to be a part of something bigger.”

Means is certainly a part of something bigger. In a little less than a year, Means, now a redshirt sophomore, already has three Cal records. In his first competitive meet since high school, Means set a personal best and broke a school record last April in the 200 meters at the Geneva (Ohio) Invitational last spring.

“Everybody was super excited,” Means said. “It was more relief because after my senior year, I was really down on myself and I wasn't running what I knew I could run. It was a big relief, and so much was taken off my shoulders.”

Means was just getting started. He took second place at the 2016 PSAC Indoor Invitational in December in the 60 meters (6.91 seconds) and re-broke the school record with a first-place finish in the 200 with a 20.50. At the time, Means' time in the 200 was the fastest across all three NCAA divisions.

It's Means' 200 time in the 200 that could qualify him for the 2017 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships from March 10-11 in Birmingham, Ala. With two more weeks left to qualify, Means has the country's 12th-fastest time in the 200 as the top 15 sprinters get the invite.

“I'm super excited for my first time at nationals,” Means said.

Means is turning what once was a cautionary tale into a success story.

“I'm impressed,” Caulfield said. “It wasn't smooth for him, and he has done pretty well by putting in his head down and grinding.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.