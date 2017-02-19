A-K Valley campus clippings: World travels continue for Freeport grad

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Emily Lindsey is heading back overseas.

After spending 10 days in South Africa last summer for an international softball competition that also included clinics and community service projects, the Westminster senior and Freeport graduate was one of 60 American college players selected through Beyond Sports Tours to travel to Spain in June.

“I am really excited to immerse myself in the culture,” said Lindsey, a third baseman and catcher. “From what I hear, Spain is an amazing experience.”

The 60 American players will be split up into four teams and will play four games in 11 days. The players also will tour Barcelona, Valencia and Madrid.

“I had such an amazing experience last year,” said Lindsey, who traveled to South Africa last summer with two of her Westminster teammates. “We played a high school team, a college team and the South African Olympic team. It was such a fun atmosphere. Whether you won or lost, everyone's attitude was great. There was a great spirit of competition.”

Players from mostly Division II and III schools throughout the country are selected each year for the international travel opportunity.

A first-team All-PAC selection last year and a second-team honoree in 2015, Lindsey comes into her final collegiate season with a .312 career average (105 for 337), starting 104 of a possible 108 games.

Westminster begins play March 10 with a series of games in Kissimmee, Fla. Last year, the Titans finished 24-16 overall and 16-2 in the Presidents Athletic Conference.

“I am very excited for the season,” she said. “This is my senior year and the last time I will play. I am still as excited as when I started playing when I was 10.”

Point Park

Sophomore Tiffany Edwards (Deer Lakes) found a new home, transferring from Seton Hill. The right-handed pitcher appeared in 14 games, including eight starts for the Division II Griffins last season, compiling a 2-6 record, 3.02 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 46.1 innings.

Winthrop

Junior Maddie Antone (Kiski Area) collected her 100th career hit in her 100th career start with a third-inning single in the Eagles' 2-1 victory over the College of Charleston on Sunday at the Cougar Classic in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Antone had two hits and a run scored in the game and also went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, including a bases-loaded triple, in Winthrop's 5-1 victory over Lipscomb earlier Sunday. Antone is batting .387 with three doubles, a home run and 14 RBIs in 10 games for Winthrop (6-4), which has won five in a row.

Women's swimming

Edinboro

Senior Holly Stein (St. Joseph) earned an NCAA “B” qualifying standard in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing third with a time of 1 minute, 4.83 seconds Saturday on the third day of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships. It was also an all-PSAC time. Stein also swam with the 200 freestyle relay, which earned a NCAA “B” time in finishing third, and the 400 medley relay, which took second and earned all-PSAC.

IUP

Sophomore Bria Otwell (Freeport) finished sixth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 2:09.45 at the PSAC championships Saturday. She also swam with the third-place 800 freestyle relay. On Friday, Otwell finished fourth in the 400 individual medley.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Freshman Sabrina Bowman (St. Joseph) made the most of her first appearance at the Northeast Conference championships, finishing second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.13 seconds on the first day of the championships.

Bowman also swam as part of the Red Flash's third-place 200 medley relay and fourth-place 200 freestyle relay at the championships.

Track and field

Clarion

Senior Tatiana Cloud (Kiski Area) set a program record with a time of 26.45 seconds to finish 17th in the 200-meter dash at Saturday's Kent State Tune Up. Cloud also finished seventh in the 400 run in 58.94 and ran as part of the Golden Eagles' sixth-place 1,600 relay team. Junior Rebecca Dudek (Freeport), meanwhile, placed 53rd in the 800 run in 2 minutes, 52.90 seconds.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Junior Morgan Kiebler (Kiski Area) turned in a pair of top-10 finishes at the Northeast Conference indoor championships on Saturday. The distance runner placed eighth in the 3,000 run in 10 minutes, 22 seconds, and seventh in the 5,000 run in 18:07.63.

Waynesburg

Senior Brandon VanTine (Valley) placed third in the shot put at the Kenyon College Classic on Saturday with a throw of 12.73 meters.

Westminster

Sophomore Evan Lesnick (Riverview) placed second in the men's pole vault Saturday at the Kenyon College Classic, clearing 4.40 meters.